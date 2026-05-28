Everything You Need To Know For The Ed Sheeran Concert In Costa Rica: Schedule, Gate Access, And Prohibited Items

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The British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran returns to the country this Saturday, May 30th, with his acclaimed LOOP Tour 2026. Here is the ultimate guide to enjoying the show at the National Stadium without a hitch.

The long-awaited return of Ed Sheeran to Costa Rica with his LOOP Tour 2026 is just around the corner. The British artist will perform this Saturday, May 30th at the National Stadium in La Sabana. This show has generated massive expectations due to its intimate yet grand format, where he takes the stage entirely alone, relying solely on his guitar and his famous loop pedals.

To ensure you have a seamless experience and enjoy the concert to the fullest, here is the complete guide with official schedules, gate access distribution, and safety restrictions.

The event production team and the official ticketing platform (eticket) have confirmed the timeline for this Saturday. Arriving early is highly recommended to clear security checkpoints smoothly:

3:00 PM – Gates Open: Entry to the National Stadium will be authorized starting at this hour. Attendees can enjoy sponsor activations and the food truck zone.

6:00 PM – National Opening Acts: The Costa Rican duo Honahlei (featuring MishCatt and Kevin Etheridge) will take the stage to warm up the crowd with their alternative pop proposal.

7:00 PM – Ed Sheeran on Stage: The main show will start promptly and is expected to last approximately two and a half hours.

Entry to the venue will be strictly divided according to the sector indicated on your ticket. Check your location to know which side of La Sabana park you should head towards:

The entrance for those with floor tickets or in the numbered floor sections will be through the West Gate (facing the Teletica / Canal 7 facilities). It is worth noting that Stage B will be located right in the middle of the Front Numerado section, so crowd flow in this area will be tightly managed.

Access for these lower and middle bowl sections is assigned through the East Gate (facing Paseo Colón and downtown San José).

Entry will be through the South Gate (by the running track sector, entering near the León Cortés statue).

Important Age Policy Note: The concert is open to all ages; however, minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the venue.

In accordance with National Stadium regulations and the tour's security protocols, the following items will not be allowed inside. Avoid bringing them to speed up the security lines and prevent confiscations:

Food and Drinks: Outside food or beverages of any kind are strictly prohibited. Plastic or glass bottles, as well as empty thermoses, are not allowed.

Substances and Smoking: Alcohol, illegal substances, traditional cigarettes, vapes (e-cigarettes), and lighters are completely banned.

Technology and Fan Gear: Professional or semi-professional cameras (with detachable lenses), selfie sticks, laser pointers, umbrellas with metal tips, and large signs or banners with poles that could block the view of others are prohibited.

Safety and Attire: Weapons, sharp objects, motorcycle helmets, heavy chains, or belts with large metal studs are not permitted. Additionally, due to standard security protocols for massive events, jerseys or shirts representing local or international soccer teams will not be allowed.

An Interactive Feature: The production crew confirmed that an interactive feature will be enabled on the stadium screens during the show, allowing the audience to vote in real-time for a special song not included in the standard setlist. Make sure your phone is fully charged so you don't miss out!.

The post Everything You Need to Know for the Ed Sheeran Concert in Costa Rica: Schedule, Gate Access, and Prohibited Items appeared first on The Costa Rica News.