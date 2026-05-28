Solana Open Interest Falls 30% As Altcoins Slump

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana 's SOL futures activity in May reflected a cooling of leveraged bets even as spot demand remained resilient. Open interest across major exchanges fell to about $1.90 billion by midweek, down from roughly $2.75 billion on May 11, a drop of around 30%. Funding rates stayed near neutral, underscoring a lack of clear directional conviction among traders. Taken together, the data suggest weaker speculative appetite for SOL in the derivatives market, even as prices hovered near critical support levels and spot buyers continued to accumulate.

Solana futures open interest declined roughly 30%, slipping to about $1.90 billion from $2.75 billion earlier in May, signaling reduced leverage and waning demand for long or short bets. Aggregated funding rates for SOL futures traded near neutral, around -0.005, indicating a balance between long and short positions rather than a consensus directional bet. The cumulative volume delta (CVD) for stablecoin-margined SOL futures dropped to a yearly low of about -$13 billion, signaling stronger selling pressure on futures through May. Spot activity diverged from the futures softness: spot CVD recovered to about $350 million since March, suggesting persistent buyer absorption of SOL supply on spot venues. Spot SOL ETF inflows surged in May, totaling roughly $113 million-the strongest monthly SOL ETF inflow in 2026-helping offset some futures weakness. Technically, SOL remains bound in a roughly $80–$95 trading range. A break below $80 could shift attention to the year's low near $68, where over $800 million in long leverage sits as a potential liquidity pocket in a downside scenario. Market chatter points to SOL being one of the weaker large-cap charts in the current cycle, with traders eyeing each price level for potential liquidity triggers and risk management opportunities.

Key takeawaysFutures leverage wanes as open interest cools

Across SOL futures, the crowd has pared back exposure as the month progressed. Open interest, a proxy for sustained market commitment, tumbled from about $2.75 billion on May 11 to roughly $1.90 billion by the latest reading. The retreat in leverage coincided with a near-neutral funding stance, with the aggregated funding rate hovering around -0.005. In practice, this suggests that neither bulls nor bears had a strong edge; rather, participants were trimming risk and awaiting clearer directional cues.

Analysts monitoring SOL derivatives also noted a sharp deterioration in the CVD metric for stablecoin-margined SOL futures, which fell to a yearly low of approximately -$13 billion. A negative CVD indicates that sellers have been more active than buyers over the examined period, reinforcing the sense of compressed speculative appetite in the futures arena through May.

Spot demand persists even as derivatives soften

While futures activity cooled, SOL's spot market painted a more constructive picture. Spot CVD rose back toward positive territory, reaching around $350 million since March. This swing suggests that real-money buyers and long-term holders have continued to absorb supply on spot exchanges even as leverage-driven bets receded in the derivatives market.

Supporting the positive spot dynamic, SOL spot ETFs attracted notable capital in May. SoSoValue data show monthly net inflows of about $113 million, marking the strongest SOL ETF inflow for 2026 to date. The combination of steady spot buying and dwindling futures leverage points to a market where participants are more interested in accumulation than speculative positioning at current prices.

The divergence between spot strength and futures weakness is not unusual in markets where long-term holders remain keen to build exposure while traders recalibrate risk. In this context, the ETF inflows act as a stabilizing force, muting abrupt downside moves even as price risk remains tilting toward a tighter trading range.

Price range, risk pockets, and what could come next

From a technical standpoint, SOL has been oscillating within a broad corridor roughly spanning $80 to $95. The latest action returned SOL to the lower boundary of this band after a repeat rejection at the top end, reinforcing the view that bulls must clear a firmer entry point to shift momentum higher. The $80 level also serves as a critical psychological threshold: a move decisively below could open attention toward the year's low near $68.

Liquidity dynamics near the $68 area merit close watch. Liquidation heat maps indicate there is substantial long leverage-exceeding $800 million-concentrated near that zone. In liquidations-heavy environments, such pockets can become catalysts for accelerated moves if selling pressure intensifies and triggers cascading liquidations. While the current mood is not panic-driven, the presence of this sizable green zone of long exposure adds a potential risk to the downside should price breaks materialize.

Market observers have painted a cautious, but not capitulatory, picture. Notably, prominent traders have weighed in on SOL's structural weakness in the near term. Crypto analyst Cold Blooded Shiller described SOL as among the weaker large-cap charts in the current cycle, noting a protracted downtrend since October and limited support beneath the present price around $80. Separately, a commentator tracking price levels highlighted bids around $67, aligning with the year's low and with historical clusters of leveraged liquidations observed in heatmap analyses.

For traders and builders alike, the unfolding behavior in SOL is a reminder of the nuanced relationship between futures leverage and spot demand. The fact that ETF inflows are still arriving even as futures interest cools could indicate a longer-term fondness for SOL exposure among institutional participants, buffered by a prudent stance from leveraged traders.

Related developments around price discovery and institutional adoption continue to intersect with SOL's trajectory. Investors may find it informative to monitor how futures open interest and funding rates evolve in the weeks ahead, alongside spot ETF inflows and any shifts in liquidity near key support levels. For broader context, readers can review ongoing coverage of related market dynamics, including how ETF activity is shaping altcoin markets in 2026.

As SOL navigates this period of transition, the upcoming price action around the $80 floor will be a critical signal. A firm breach bottomward could draw more attention to the $68 zone, while sustained strength above $90–$95 might renew upside momentum and invite new validator interest in the Solana ecosystem.

What comes next may hinge on a delicate balance: ongoing spot accumulation and ETF demand versus the potential re-emergence of leverage in the futures market. Traders will be watching liquidity, funding signals, and the evolving sensitivity of SOL's price to macro risk factors in the crypto landscape.

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