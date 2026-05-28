THY Precision Adds Cleanroom Injection Molding And Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Capabilities For Medical Oems
With advanced cleanroom injection molding facilities, ISO-certified quality systems, and vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturing capabilities, THY Precision delivers comprehensive solutions for medical plastic injection molding, cleanroom assembly, and healthcare product manufacturing.
ISO 13485-Certified Medical Plastic Injection Molding Company in Taiwan
THY Precision is an ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified medical plastic injection molding manufacturer, demonstrating its commitment to international quality standards for medical device manufacturing and healthcare applications.
Operating under a robust quality management system, THY Precision ensures regulatory compliance, process validation, traceability, and risk management for Class I, II, and III medical devices.
As a Taiwan medical injection molding company, THY Precision provides reliable manufacturing solutions for global medical OEMs seeking high-precision, scalable, and cost-effective production.
Advanced Cleanroom Injection Molding and Cleanroom Assembly Capabilities
A key differentiator of THY Precision is its advanced cleanroom injection molding environment designed for contamination-sensitive medical applications.
The company operates:
ISO Class 8 cleanroom injection molding and assembly facilities
ISO Class 7 cleanroom assembly and packaging environments
These controlled manufacturing environments ensure medical plastic components are produced under strict cleanliness standards, minimizing contamination risks and supporting product safety and regulatory compliance.
THY Precision's cleanroom injection molding capabilities support applications including:
Medical disposables
Diagnostic device components
Implantable plastic parts
IV and infusion system components
Laboratory consumables
By integrating cleanroom injection molding, assembly, and packaging under one roof, THY Precision provides a complete one-stop medical device manufacturing solution.
Vertically Integrated Medical Device Contract Manufacturing (CDMO)
As a full-service medical injection molding CDMO, THY Precision offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions for medical OEM and ODM projects.
Its vertically integrated services include:
Product design and engineering support
Precision injection mold development
Medical plastic injection molding
Cleanroom assembly and packaging
Secondary processing and finishing
This vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturing model improves production efficiency, shortens lead times, and ensures stable quality throughout the entire manufacturing process.
Customers benefit from streamlined communication, scalable production capacity, and reduced supply chain risks.
High-Precision Medical Injection Molding Technology and Automation
THY Precision operates more than 80 all-electric injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 300 tons, supported by advanced automation and robotic systems for 24/7 manufacturing.
The company achieves ultra-high precision with injection molding tolerances as tight as:
±0.001 mm for high-precision medical applications
Micro molding capabilities for complex medical device geometries
Advanced manufacturing technologies include:
Micro injection molding
Optical injection molding
Automated optical inspection (AOI)
Real-time process monitoring
These automated manufacturing systems reduce human error, improve consistency, and support high-volume medical plastic injection molding production.
Medical Device and Healthcare Applications
THY Precision supports a broad range of medical device manufacturing applications, including:
Medical filtration components
Dialyzer and chamber filters
IV and infusion system components
Disposable medical products
Diagnostic device components
Optical components for medical devices
These applications require strict quality control, biocompatibility, and regulatory compliance - areas where THY Precision has extensive manufacturing expertise.
Taiwan-Based Medical Manufacturing with Global Supply Capability
Located in Taiwan, THY Precision benefits from the country's advanced precision manufacturing ecosystem, experienced engineering workforce, and efficient global supply chain infrastructure.
Taiwan is recognized worldwide for:
Precision manufacturing expertise
Strong intellectual property protection
Reliable global logistics
Competitive production efficiency
These advantages enable THY Precision to provide reliable medical device contract manufacturing services for customers worldwide.
Commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Long-Term Partnership
Quality assurance remains at the core of THY Precision's medical manufacturing operations.
The company implements:
Rigorous validation and testing procedures
Continuous improvement systems
Advanced inspection technologies
Automated quality monitoring
THY Precision also emphasizes long-term partnerships with global medical OEM customers by providing flexible and customized manufacturing solutions.
With expanding cleanroom injection molding and medical plastic injection molding capabilities, THY Precision continues to support the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.
Meeting Growing Global Demand for Medical Plastic Injection Molding
The global healthcare market continues to grow rapidly due to:
Aging populations
Increasing demand for medical devices
Expansion of diagnostic and disposable healthcare products
As demand increases, the need for reliable medical plastic injection molding and medical device contract manufacturing partners continues to rise.
THY Precision addresses these market demands with:
Scalable production capacity
ISO-certified cleanroom manufacturing
End-to-end OEM and ODM support
High-precision medical injection molding technology
Its ability to combine precision engineering, regulatory compliance, cleanroom manufacturing, and automated production makes THY Precision a preferred medical device manufacturing partner worldwide.
About THY Precision
THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is a Taiwan-based medical plastic injection molding and medical device contract manufacturing company specializing in cleanroom injection molding, precision medical components, and healthcare manufacturing solutions.
With ISO 13485 certification, advanced automation systems, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, THY Precision provides complete services from product development to mass production for global medical OEM customers.
The company serves industries including:
Medical devices
Healthcare products
Optics
Electronics
High-tech applications
Through continuous innovation, quality assurance, and customer-focused manufacturing, THY Precision continues to lead the field of cleanroom injection molding and medical plastic injection molding in Taiwan. Please visit website at for more information.
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