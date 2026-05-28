Naidu's TDP Backs 33% Women's Reservation, Will Implement In Party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telugu Desam Party President officially backed a proposal to implement a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, pledging that the TDP will lead this initiative 'within the party' even if all political parties fail to agree at the national level.

According to the CMO, the party's National Working President, Nara Lokesh, had suggested implementing 33 per cent reservation for women.

TDP Pledges to Implement Reservation

Addressing the second day of Mahanadu in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu stated that the party's National Working President Nara Lokesh had suggested implementing 33 per cent reservation for women and assured that "if all political parties fail to agree on women's reservation at the national level, the Telugu Desam Party would implement it within the party and ensure 33% representation for women in Andhra Pradesh legislative bodies."

According to the CMO, CM Chandrababu said he had no objection whatsoever to the proposal and called upon women to start preparing themselves for larger political participation from now on. He stated that the party would fight for women's reservation across the country and, if necessary, independently ensure 33 per cent representation for women in the Andhra Pradesh legislature.

Citing Rationale and Past Reforms

He further said that the idea was not impossible and cited examples from his own family, stating that while he and other family members are involved in politics and public service, women in the family are financially supporting them through their professional work. He stressed the need to utilise the strength and capabilities of women in all sectors.

CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear and committed towards women's reservation and added that everyone should support and work towards its implementation. He emphasised that women must receive due respect and excel in every field.

Recalling earlier reforms, CM Chandrababu said many people had once questioned his decision to provide 33 per cent reservations in jobs and educational institutions. He said some men complained that increased opportunities for women would reduce their own chances under merit-based selection. Responding to those concerns, CM Chandrababu said there was a historical backlog that needed correction.

At a special session of the Parliament held on April 16-18, a constitutional amendment to the law on reservation of seats for women in parliament and state assemblies- the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill- was defeated in Lok Sabha. It failed to win the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. The opposition rejected linking women's reservation to expanding the size of the Lok Sabha and a delimitation of constituencies.

He stated that such measures helped resolve several social problems over time. Referring to dowry issues, CM Chandrababu said there was a time when parents considered daughters a financial burden, but social conditions have now changed significantly.

CM Chandrababu reiterated that women's safety would continue to receive top priority and assured that his government would remain committed to women's empowerment and dignity. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)