Essential Performance And Real-Time Control Without The Baggage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microchip's dsPIC33CK Value Line DSCs offer streamlined design for cost-sensitive applications and consistent pricing regardless of order size

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designers of real-time control applications are increasingly challenged to balance performance and peripheral integration while keeping system cost and complexity low. To address these challenges, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) has introduced the dsPIC33CK Value Line

dsPIC33CK Value Line devices integrate a balanced set of peripherals that enable designers to consolidate multiple system functions onto a single device, helping reduce external component count, printed circuit board footprint and overall bill-of-materials (BoM) cost. With scalable program Flash memory options ranging from 32 KB to 256 KB, and compatibility across the broader dsPIC33CK family, Value Line DSCs support scalability while offering migration paths for future needs.

“Not every real‐time control design needs a high‐end solution, many just need dependable performance at the right cost,” said Joe Thomsen, corporate vice president of Microchip's digital signal controller business unit.“The dsPIC33CK Value Line delivers the essentials designers rely on most while eliminating complexity and helping provide a straightforward path to building capable, reliable systems without paying for features they don't need. Offering consistent pricing at any volume makes it easier for customers to plan, scale and control long‐term costs.”

Designed for cost-sensitive applications, the dsPIC33CK Value Line family offers consistent and competitive pricing across various purchase volumes, helping simplify device selection during early-stage evaluation and production planning. Automotive-grade reliability, including AEC‐Q100 Grade 1 qualification and built-in security features for implementing secure boot and secure firmware updates, helps enable use in industrial, automotive, consumer and medical applications where dependable real-time operation is required.

Development Tools

To accelerate evaluation and development, Microchip offers a low-cost dsPIC33CK Value Line Curiosity Nano evaluation kit featuring an onboard debugger, eliminating the need for an external programming or debugging tool. The evaluation platform can be used with Microchip's Curiosity Nano base for Click BoardsTM and Curiosity Nano touch adapter board for touch-based applications. A Motor Control Dual Inline Module (DIM) is also available to support rapid prototyping of motor control designs. Value Line DSCs are compatible with the MPLAB® development ecosystem including the MPLAB XC-DSC Pro Compiler.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Amber Liptai

480-792-5047

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Value Line DSCs are designed to provide up to 2 ns PWM resolution across eight channels, a 12-bit ADC supporting up to 2 MSPS, on-chip analog comparators with a 12-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and a comprehensive set of communications peripherals including CAN FD, Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Single Edge Nibble Transmission (SENT), Universal Asynchronous Receiver-Transmitter (UART), Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) and I2C. Together with Microchip's established dsPIC33CK DSC ecosystem, these capabilities help designers implement precise, reliable real‐time control functions within a single device, simplifying system design while supporting use in demanding applications that require long-term dependability and cost efficiency. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip's full portfolio of