Diversified Energy Company Demonstrates Proven Sustainability Leadership

Activities Cumulatively Contributed Approximately $5 Billion to State GDPs in the Operating Area Over the Last Four Years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) ("Diversified," "DEC," or the "Company") today announced the publication of its seventh annual Sustainability Report, PROVEN: Stepping Up When Others Step Away, for calendar year 2025. The report details the Company's continued leadership in responsible energy stewardship, asset retirement, and the meaningful economic and social contributions Diversified delivers across the communities in which we operate.

The 2025 report reflects Diversified's unique role in the energy sector: acquiring established, cash-generating energy assets that others have stepped away from and managing them with a focus on operational discipline, environmental rigor, and a long-term commitment to well retirement obligations. From measurable emissions reductions and an innovative plugging fund landmark agreement to substantial local investment, the report underscores how Diversified's model creates durable value for shareholders, employees, regulators, and the communities in which we work and live.

Economic Impact

Diversified continues to be a significant economic engine across the Appalachian, Anadarko, Haynesville and Permian basins, and beyond. In 2025, the Company directly employed ~ 2,000 employees and supported an additional ~ 9,500 ancillary jobs across its operating footprint, while paying ~ $980 million in wages and benefits. The Company generated ~ $150 million in state and local tax revenue that funds schools, infrastructure, and essential public services in rural and energy-producing communities.

Environmental Leadership

Through its Next LVL Energy subsidiary, Diversified has expanded its well-retirement capabilities, creating skilled jobs while addressing well retirement obligations for both its own assets and third parties, including state-led orphan well programs. Notably, the Company pioneered the first-of-its-kind well retirement fund (Mountain State Plugging Fund), a common-sense financial solution for long-term retirement obligations.

In 2025, Next LVL Energy and Diversified retired 486 total wells (including 388 company-owned wells and 98 third-party and orphan wells ), bringing the cumulative total retired since program inception to >1,550 wells.

Community Service

The report highlights Diversified's deep engagement with the communities it serves through volunteerism, charitable giving, educational partnerships, and STEM initiatives. In 2025, Diversified and its employees contributed $1.8 million in charitable giving and community investment across some 165 nonprofit and community organizations, and employees logged countless volunteer hours supporting food banks, first responders, veterans' organizations, scholarship programs, and community development projects across the Company's operating footprint.

Commenting on the report, CEO Rusty Hutson, Jr. said:

“This report is aptly named PROVEN because that is exactly what our team has done - we have proven, year after year, that responsible stewardship and strong returns are in harmony, not in conflict. When others step away from these assets, we step up. We focus on improving performance, retiring wells, reducing emissions, employing our neighbors, and investing in the communities that have powered America for generations. I could not be prouder of what our people have accomplished, and this report tells their story.”

About the Report

PROVEN: Stepping Up When Others Step Away aligns with several sustainability reporting frameworks, including GRI, SASB, and TCFD, and reflects Diversified's commitment to transparent, decision-useful disclosure. View the 2025 Sustainability Report online at div/sustainability/

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