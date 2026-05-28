TTEC Launches TTEC Titantm, An AI-Powered Security Platform For Remote Customer Experience Operations

TTEC TitanTM combines AI-powered threat detection, real-time behavioral monitoring, fraud prevention, compliance management, and workforce security capabilities to help organizations confidently scale remote CX operations without sacrificing security, performance, or operational control.

As enterprises increasingly adopt remote and hybrid customer experience models, TTEC TitanTM addresses one of the industry's most critical challenges: securing remote contact center environments while maintaining business continuity, workforce flexibility, and customer trust.

“TTEC TitanTM removes one of the last barriers to fully realizing remote CX at scale: enterprise-grade security,” said Mark Lyndsell, senior vice president of operations at TTEC.“Our clients no longer have to choose between flexibility and control. With Titan, they get both: secure, resilient operations and access to the best talent anywhere.”

Remote CX, Secured by Design

TTEC's Remote CX model eliminates dependence on physical infrastructure, enabling organizations to scale quickly, maintain continuity, and recruit talent without geographic constraints. TTEC TitanTM ensures this model is protected at every level.

Core capabilities include:



AI-powered threat detection with real-time security monitoring and rapid response

Behavioral monitoring and intervention tools to reduce fraud and risk Compliance support for global security standards including SOC 2 and PCI-DSS



Proven Performance, Now with Built-In Security

With more than 20 years of remote customer experience and over 20,000 remote associates globally, TTEC has demonstrated the operational and business benefits of secure remote CX delivery, including:



Recruitment cycles up to 25x faster

20%-40% higher retention rates

Up to 97% reduction in wait times during healthcare surges 11% increase in bundled conversions for insurance clients

Security Across the Entire CX Lifecycle

TTEC TitanTM is embedded across the full Remote CX lifecycle – from AI-powered hiring with TTEC SmartHire and“Sam,” its voice AI recruiter, to real-time coaching through TTEC Perform, ensuring security is integrated into every interaction.

This end-to-end approach enables organizations to embed security, compliance, workforce intelligence, and operational oversight into every stage of the customer experience lifecycle.

Availability

TTEC TitanTM is available immediately to new and existing TTEC clients globally.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit .

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