Paddlewar Announces New Ownership And National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Under new owner Nannette Staropoli, PaddleWar is expanding its nationwide amateur pickleball league

Naples, FL, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaddleWar, a nationwide amateur pickleball league built for competitive, team-based play, announced a new chapter under owner Nannette Staropoli following her acquisition of the 3-year-old company.

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, PaddleWar is active or expanding across nine states: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, California, Texas, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The league's goal is to expand into 20 states by the end of 2026.

PaddleWar provides structured league play with a rally-scoring format for amateur pickleball players through local teams, facility partnerships and regional league coordinators. The format includes men's, women's and mixed divisions, with a pathway from local competition to regional and national postseason play. The company also offers a proprietary app and rating system designed to provide an end-to-end league management solution.

“PaddleWar gives amateur players a fun, organized way to compete while building community at the local level,” said Staropoli, owner of PaddleWar.“Our goal is to strengthen the pickleball community through amateur league play while providing facilities with a strategic partner that helps deepen member engagement, build community and create meaningful competitive opportunities. We are excited to align with partners, players and sponsors who are as passionate about pickleball as we are.”

The organization will host the third PaddleWar Nationals in October 2026, bringing qualified teams together for a national championship event.

“Nationals will be an important part of the PaddleWar experience,” Staropoli said.“It gives players something to work toward beyond their local season and creates a larger platform for amateur competition.”

As part of its expansion strategy, PaddleWar is seeking facility partners, league coordinators, private clubs, team captains and market leaders interested in bringing organized league play to their communities. The company aims to serve as a strategic partner for facilities looking to strengthen member engagement, expand community connection and offer organized competitive programming.

For more information visit paddlewar.

About PaddleWar

PaddleWar is a nationwide amateur pickleball league offering organized, team-based competition for players of all skill levels. With local leagues, structured formats, postseason opportunities and a growing national footprint, PaddleWar connects players through competition, community and the shared love of pickleball.

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Nannette Staropoli is a Naples-based marketing strategist, pickleball advocate, and community connector with more than 30 years of marketing leadership experience. She has owned and operated a digital marketing company for more than 25 years, serving as the marketing agency for the US Open Pickleball Championships. As owner of PaddleWar, she is leading national expansion efforts to grow structured, team-based amateur pickleball through facility partnerships, local league leadership, and championship opportunities. She is also the founder Dink for Pink, a pickleball-centered community initiative supporting cancer awareness and fundraising. For more information, visit

Media Contact

PaddleWarEmail:...Phone: +800-755-6441Website:

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Text>Nannette Staropoli

CONTACT: Nannette Staropoli PaddleWar 800-755-6441...