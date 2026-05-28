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Jemima Kang

Jemima Kang


2026-05-28 05:37:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Jemima Kang is a PhD candidate in the School of Computing and Information Systems at the University of Melbourne, focusing on using natural language processing techniques to analyse mental health discourse on social media.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2021 University of Queensland, Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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