Jennifer Campion
- Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
My research interests are in energy law, climate and natural resources law and in property law, especially land law and intellectual property law. I am currently involved in an Endeavour-funded research project exploring novel technologies for carbon dioxide removal ( I am a former Board Member of Lawyers for Climate Action NZ Inc. I am also particularly interested in copyright law and I am the University of Waikato Copyright Officer and the Waikato member of Universities New Zealand's Copyright Experts Working Group. In 2023, I was appointed a member of the New Zealand Copyright Tribunal.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
- 2018 University of Waikato, LLM
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