MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ETF Express Canadian Awards Closes the Market

May 28, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and the winners of the 2026 Canadian ETF Express Awards to close the market.



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The popular ETF Express awards' series launched in Europe in 2010, expanded to the US in 2019 and 2026 will be the fourth year that the awards will be presented to Canadian ETF industry participants. This year the event is being hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange, home of the world's first ETF. The ETF issuer awards are based on data from ETF Express's data partner, Trackinsight, while the ETF service provider awards are based on a nomination process. Both issuers and service providers are then put through a qualitative process of peer voting which results in the firms with the most votes winning the awards.

ETF Express is one of the oldest publications focused on the flourishing global ETF industry. Launched in the UK in 2006, ETF Express is a daily, live, digital service, bringing you news, features, interviews and analysis in real time on this vibrant industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Beverly Chandler

Managing Editor

ETF Express

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Imogen Rostron

Operations Manager

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange