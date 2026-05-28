Parvis Announces Concurrent Financing Of Up To $3 Million To Support North American Expansion Strategy
|Transaction
|Entity
|Strategic Purpose
|Status
|Richmond Global Wealth
|Full-service Canadian wealth and investment advisory firm
|Expands product breadth across public and private markets; broadens client relationships
|Completed, April 6, 2026
|Atlas One Digital Securities
|Registered Canadian exempt market dealer (EMD)
|Consolidates Canada's private market infrastructure; expands national advisor and investor network
|Binding LOI signed May 11, 2026; expected close June 30, 2026
|FavorPoint Capital
|FINRA-registered U.S. broker-dealer
|Unlocks U.S. accredited investor access; enables cross-border capital raising for Canadian issuers
|Binding LOI signed May 20, 2026; expected close June 15, 2026
Taken together, these transactions give Parvis a complete capital markets infrastructure, a national Canadian EMD network through the combination of Parvis and Atlas One, full-service wealth advisory capability through Richmond Global Wealth, and direct access to U.S. accredited investors through FavorPoint's FINRA registration. Parvis believes it is among the first private market platforms in Canada to have assembled this combination under a single regulated entity.
"Our issuers have been asking for a credible path to U.S. capital for years. FavorPoint answers that question," said David Michaud, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Parvis. "Atlas One makes the Canadian distribution network complete. Richmond Global Wealth means we can serve clients across the full spectrum of their investment needs, not just the alternatives portion. Each of these transactions was selected because it fills a specific gap in what we were able to offer. The Concurrent Financing gives us the capital to close and integrate all three with discipline. We are not acquiring for the sake of scale. We are building a platform that our issuers and investors will rely on for the next decade."
About Parvis
Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit and SEDAR+.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of Atlas One and FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; the completion of the Concurrent Financing and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
For further information:
David Michaud, CEO, Parvis Invest Inc.
Email: ...
Tel: 1-844-487-4866
For media inquiries, please contact:
Katie Green, August Strategy Inc.
Email: ...
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Source: Parvis Invest Inc.
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