Taurus Meds TRT Claims Evaluated: Powerful Testosterone Replacement Therapy & Taurus Charge ED Medication
|Product / Service
|Listed Price
|TRT Intake - blood work, consultation, and prescribed plan
|$49
|TRT Medication - 6-Month Commitment
|$149 per month
|TRT Medication - Month-to-Month
|$199 per month
|Taurus Charge 4-in-1 Sublingual ED Medication
|$129.90
Taurus Meds lists a $49 intake that includes a blood work panel through LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics partner locations, a clinician consultation, and a prescribed plan where medically appropriate. TRT medication starts at $149 per month on a 6-month plan, with month-to-month pricing listed at $199 per month. Taurus Charge is listed at $129.90. Pricing, availability, eligibility, and subscription terms should be confirmed through the official Taurus Meds website before purchase. TRT subscriptions may be cancelled by contacting Taurus Meds support; cancellation takes effect at the end of the current paid term. Pricing reflects listed prices at the time of publication and is subject to change.
View the current Taurus Charge offer (official Taurus Meds page)
Eligibility, Prescription Requirements, and Patient Safety
Taurus Meds is available to patients 18 years of age and older. Prescription eligibility is determined independently by the assigned licensed clinician based on each patient's submitted health information, lab results, and individual medical profile. Not all patients will qualify for a prescription. Medications are fulfilled through partner pharmacy networks when a prescription has been issued by a licensed provider.
Patients with cardiovascular conditions, patients taking anticoagulants or medications with known interactions, and anyone with relevant medical history should disclose their full health profile during the online intake process. Taurus Meds clinicians independently review each patient's health profile before issuing any prescription. Taurus Meds is not a laboratory or a medical provider. Results from the prescription path may vary. Medication prescriptions are at the discretion of medical providers and may not be suitable for everyone.Current availability, state eligibility, and ordering options vary by patient location and prescription review. Patients can confirm current details at
Contact Information
Email:...
Mailing Address: Taurus Medical, Inc., 2810 North Church Street, PMB 371469, Wilmington, DE 19802, United States
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Taurus Meds TRT?
Taurus Meds TRT is a clinician-prescribed testosterone replacement therapy program delivered entirely through an online telehealth platform. Patients complete a secure online intake, undergo a blood work panel through LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics partner locations, and receive a licensed provider review within 12 to 24 hours. Where medically appropriate, injectable TRT or Enclomiphene is prescribed and shipped discreetly to the patient's address. Taurus Meds connects patients with licensed healthcare providers. The platform itself is not a laboratory or a medical provider.
Is Taurus Meds TRT prescription-only?
Yes. Taurus Meds TRT requires a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider. Eligibility is determined by the assigned clinician following a review of the patient's intake information and blood work results. A prescription is not guaranteed. The assigned clinician makes all prescribing decisions independently based on individual patient health data.
How does Taurus Meds use blood work in the TRT evaluation process?
Taurus Meds orders a blood work panel through LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics partner locations as part of the $49 intake process. A licensed clinician reviews the lab results alongside the patient's health intake to determine whether testosterone replacement therapy is medically appropriate. Lab-guided evaluation is a core component of the Taurus Meds TRT process - prescriptions are based on individual lab results, not symptom self-reporting alone.
What is Taurus Charge ED medication?
Taurus Charge is a prescription sublingual 4-in-1 ED medication designed around arousal and blood-flow support pathways. The formulation is designed to combine active compound classes associated with central nervous system arousal pathways and vascular blood-flow support in a single sublingual compound. A prescription is required following a licensed clinician consultation. Taurus Charge is listed at $129.90.
Is Taurus Charge a sublingual ED medication?
Yes. Taurus Charge is formulated as a sublingual compound designed to dissolve under the tongue. Sublingual delivery is designed to support faster absorption into the bloodstream compared to standard oral medications by reducing first-pass hepatic metabolism. Taurus Charge ties its sublingual format to the specific compound classes included in the formulation.
How fast is Taurus Charge designed to work?
Taurus Charge ties its 15-minutes-or-less timing language to published studies of sublingual sildenafil and apomorphine - the active compound classes associated with the formulation. Activity duration is listed at up to 36 hours. Individual response varies. Results depend on the individual patient's health profile, and a prescription is required.
Does Taurus Charge require a prescription?
Yes. Taurus Charge is a prescription compound. Access requires an online consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Taurus Meds platform. A prescription is not guaranteed. Prescribing eligibility is determined independently by the assigned clinician based on the patient's individual health information.
How much does Taurus Meds TRT cost?
The Taurus Meds TRT intake is listed at $49, which includes a blood work panel through LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics, a clinician consultation, and a prescribed plan where medically appropriate. After provider approval, TRT medication starts at $149 per month on a 6-month commitment. Month-to-month pricing is listed at $199 per month. Confirm current pricing at before purchase.
How much does Taurus Charge cost?
Taurus Charge is listed at $129.90. Confirm current pricing and availability at the official Taurus Meds website before purchase. Pricing is subject to change.
Who reviews Taurus Meds treatment eligibility?
Taurus Meds treatment eligibility reviews are conducted by licensed clinicians assigned through the platform. Clinicians review each patient's intake information and blood work results independently and make all prescribing decisions based on individual medical data. Taurus Meds connects patients with licensed healthcare providers - the platform does not prescribe or dispense medications directly.
Are compounded medications FDA-approved?
No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. They are not subject to FDA premarket review for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Compounded medications dispensed through Taurus Meds are prepared under applicable pharmacy standards and provider-directed prescription requirements. Patients with specific questions about the compounding process can contact Taurus Meds directly at....
Can every patient qualify for Taurus Meds TRT or Taurus Charge?
No. Prescription eligibility for both Taurus Meds TRT and Taurus Charge is determined independently by a licensed healthcare provider following a review of the individual patient's health intake and lab work. Not all patients will qualify. Medications may not be appropriate for patients with certain cardiovascular conditions, patients taking specific medications with known interactions, or patients whose lab results do not support a prescription. Taurus Meds is not a laboratory or a medical provider. Medication prescriptions are at the discretion of the assigned provider.
Summary
Taurus Meds is a prescription telehealth platform designed to connect eligible patients with licensed healthcare providers for lab-guided online testosterone replacement therapy evaluation and prescription ED medication access.
The TRT program starts with a $49 intake covering a blood work panel through LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics, a clinician consultation, and a prescribed plan where medically appropriate. After provider approval, TRT medication starts at $149 per month on a 6-month commitment. Taurus Charge, the platform's sublingual 4-in-1 ED medication, is listed at $129.90 and is designed around arousal and blood-flow support pathways. Taurus Charge ties its 15-minutes-or-less timing language to published studies of sublingual sildenafil and apomorphine, with activity duration listed at up to 36 hours.
Prescriptions are issued by licensed healthcare providers following independent medical review. A prescription is not guaranteed. Eligibility is determined individually based on lab results and health assessment. Taurus Meds is not a laboratory or a medical provider.
View the current Taurus Meds TRT offer (official Taurus Meds page)
Taurus Meds TRT Coverage: Online Testosterone Therapy, Lab Work, and Clinician-Prescribed Treatment Access
Taurus Meds TRT coverage on online testosterone therapy access, lab work requirements, and clinician-reviewed treatment eligibility is available below.
Best Testosterone Replacement Therapy TRT Options: Taurus Meds Coverage
Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products and are not subject to FDA premarket review for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Taurus Meds connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who independently evaluate eligibility for prescription treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting, changing, or stopping any prescription treatment. See full terms through the official Taurus Meds website.
The information in this content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individual results vary. Medication prescriptions are at the discretion of licensed healthcare providers and may not be suitable for everyone.
Compounded medications dispensed through Taurus Meds are prepared under applicable pharmacy standards and provider-directed prescription requirements. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products and are not subject to FDA premarket review for safety, effectiveness, or quality.
Results may vary. Individual patient outcomes depend on health history, lab results, provider assessment, and adherence to prescribed treatment protocols. No specific outcome is guaranteed.
Pricing reflects listed prices at the time of publication. Confirm current pricing at before purchase.
California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65): California residents should review the Taurus Meds product label and the Taurus Meds official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Taurus Meds directly at.... Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).CONTACT: Email:...
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