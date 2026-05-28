SMCI's Cooperation Leads To AI Server Smuggling Arrests

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Super Micro Assists Taiwan in Smuggling Investigation

Super Micro Computer announced that its cooperation with Taiwanese authorities helped arrest three suspects linked to an AI server smuggling operation targeting China. The company also confirmed that officials stopped 50 servers from entering China through unauthorized channels.

The Super Micro AI server smuggling case involved servers that authorities said individuals deceptively acquired through an authorized reseller. Super Micro stated that it had followed a strict vetting process that exceeded regulatory compliance requirements before the products changed hands.

The investigation comes as US export controls continue to restrict advanced AI technology shipments to China. Super Micro builds AI servers powered by Nvidia chips, including GB200, B200, H200, and H100 systems. These products remain in high demand across global artificial intelligence markets.

Super Micro said it launched an internal investigation in April involving three individuals connected to an alleged conspiracy to violate export control rules. Taiwanese prosecutors later pursued detention requests against suspects accused of forging documents to move the servers into China.

Jensen Huang Urges Stronger Compliance Measures

Jensen Huang recently urged Super Micro to strengthen its compliance procedures following the smuggling allegations. Speaking in Taipei, Huang stated,“Ultimately Super Micro has to run their own company. I hope that they will enhance and improve their regulation compliance and avoid that from happening in the future.”

The Super Micro AI server smuggling investigation has increased attention on the responsibilities technology firms face under US export laws. Nvidia's advanced AI chips have remained under restrictions designed to limit China's access to high-performance computing technology.

At the same time, Chinese authorities have introduced measures aimed at reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor products. Those policies have intensified competition within the AI hardware sector and increased scrutiny around international technology trade.

The case also drew attention after US prosecutors charged Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan“Wally” Liaw in a separate investigation involving allegations of diverting Nvidia -powered servers to China. Liaw later resigned from the company's board. Super Micro stated that authorities did not accuse the company itself of wrongdoing.

Investors' Reaction to SMCI Shares

Investor sentiment improved after details of the Super Micro AI server smuggling investigation became public. Super Micro shares climbed more than 11% during Thursday trading, while Nvidia shares also moved higher.

Source: TradingView

Retail traders on Stocktwits showed bullish sentiment toward SMCI stock. Some investors pointed to improving company margins and its cooperation with regulators as positive signs for future performance.

SMCI shares have gained 44% since the start of the year, while Nvidia shares rose 14% during the same period. Semiconductor-related exchange-traded funds also posted strong gains over the past year as demand for AI infrastructure continued to grow.

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