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Nebius To Present At Bofa Global Technology Conference
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Nebius Group
Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference
28-May-2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference Amsterdam, May 28, 2026 - Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced that Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology conference. The session is scheduled for June 3 at 1:20 p.m. (PDT) / 4:20 p.m. (EDT) / 10:20 p.m. (CEST). The registration link to the live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website at .
About Nebius Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit
Contacts Media relations: ... Investor relations: ... Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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