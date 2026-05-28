New Toll Brothers Community, Liberty Ridge, Is Now Open In Boulder City, Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury homes with spacious designs and stunning surroundings available in highly desirable Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Las Vegas-area community, Liberty Ridge, is now open in Boulder City, Nevada. Overlooking Boulder Creek Golf Club, this exclusive community features two collections of single-family homes featuring expansive home sites and modern architecture just minutes from exceptional recreational opportunities. The Sales Center is now open at Adams Boulevard and Bristlecone Drive in Boulder City.

Liberty Ridge offers single- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,690 to over 3,600 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and spacious 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs offer optional boat and RV storage, multigenerational living suites, and flexible spaces to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. Homes in the Windmarch Collection are priced from the upper $700,000s and homes in the Crestfield Collection are priced from the low $900,000s.









“Liberty Ridge is a truly unique community that combines rarely available new construction luxury homes with the charm of Boulder City,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas.“Homeowners will enjoy the serene location, proximity to Lake Mead and Hoover Dam, and the opportunity to personalize their dream home with Toll Brothers' signature quality and craftsmanship.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.