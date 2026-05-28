Apogee Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming June Conferences
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Fireside Time: 11:40 a.m. ET
Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Fireside Time: 9:20 a.m. ET
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.
About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, EoE, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other I&I indications. Apogee's antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. Zumilokibart, the company's most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets, as well as asthma and EoE. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today's standard of care. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
...
Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia
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