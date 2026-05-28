Opus Genetics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) (the“Company”), today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved equity awards under the Company's 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, as a material inducement to employment to ten non-executive employees who were not previously employees or directors of the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The equity awards were granted in the form of options to purchase an aggregate of 698,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option awards have an exercise price equal to the fair market value of an underlying share of Company common stock as of the grant date and vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the hire date and the remaining 75% vesting in quarterly installments thereafter, subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the applicable award agreement.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company's pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RDH12, MERTK, RHO, CNGB1 and NMNAT1. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .

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