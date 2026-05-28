Editas Medicine Announces Updated Presentation Time For Upcoming Investor Conference
Updated Conference Details:
- 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: June 4, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
New York, NY
To access the live webcast of Editas Medicine's presentation, please visit the“Investors” section of the Company's website at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.
About Editas Medicine
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute's Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University's Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit .
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