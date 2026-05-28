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CG Oncology To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In June


2026-05-28 04:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference this month. The details of the upcoming events are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Presentation Time: 10:30-11:00 AM ET
Location: New York, New York

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Presentation Time: 2:40-3:15 PM ET
Location: Miami, Florida

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conferences from the Investor Relations section

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit:.

Contacts

Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
...

Investor Relations
Megan Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
...


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