Hanwha And Ambarella Enter Into Long-Term Edge AI Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Represents Ambarella's Broadest Long-Term Partnership Valued in Excess of $800 Million in Potential Revenue



Groundbreaking long-term agreement among the first in the edge AI market, signaling the industry's accelerating demand for a scalable edge AI platform

Decade-long mutual partnership enables both companies to collaborate on the rapid development and proliferation of edge AI across multiple industries

Hanwha intends to leverage Hanwha Vision's expertise on vision solutions and cybersecurity together with Ambarella's edge AI platform across Hanwha's robotics, industrial automation, and life sciences businesses Ambarella's edge AI platform comprises an installed base of more than 46 million units and 12 edge AI SoCs delivering up to hundreds of TOPS of AI inference performance, supporting CNN, generative AI and agentic frameworks, all enabled by the Cooper Development Platform

SEONGNAM, South Korea and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the signing of a MoU in March by Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Kim Dong-Seon, Senior Executive Vice President of Hanwha Group, today the companies announced the signing of a long-term agreement (LTA) for the sourcing and co-development of Ambarella edge AI technology across Hanwha product lines and industries. The agreement, with an estimated value in excess of $800 million in potential revenue over a period exceeding ten years, represents one of the largest long-term partnerships in Ambarella's history and one of the first agreements of its kind in the edge AI semiconductor market.

The LTA covers the co-development and deployment of Ambarella and Hanwha Visions's current and next-generation edge AI systems-on-chip (SoCs) and software across Hanwha's expanding portfolio of intelligent devices and systems, spanning video security, robotics, industrial automation, and life sciences. The multi-generational structure of the agreement is designed to enable both companies to plan jointly across technology roadmaps, accelerate product development cycles, and bring new categories of AI-enabled products to market at scale.

Ambarella's edge AI platform, built on the company's proprietary CVflow AI accelerator architecture, integrates AI inference processing, image signal processing, and video encoding on a single, low-power SoC. With an installed base of more than 46 million AI units, the platform spans 12 edge AI SoCs delivering performance levels suited to applications from compact AI cameras through high-performance multi-sensor perception systems for robotics and autonomous machines. The Cooper Development Platform provides OEMs, ISVs, and application developers with open, scalable tools and resources, accessible through the Ambarella Developer Zone, to build, integrate, and deploy edge AI solutions across these product families. The technologies and applications developed through this LTA are expected to contribute to the broader ecosystem served by Hanwha and Ambarella's global footprint.

Hanwha Vision will retain full proprietary control over the engineering, design, and sourcing for its Wisenet SoC, which the company has developed in-house since the first generation launched in 2010. This agreement with Ambarella extends and complements Hanwha Vision's internal R&D capabilities by integrating Ambarella's edge AI processing with Hanwha Vision's established expertise in image processing, intelligent analytics, and cybersecurity. Furthermore, by establishing a broader ecosystem together, the company will solidify its leadership in Proactive Vision Intelligence solutions.

For Ambarella, the LTA represents one of the company's largest partnership to date. Ambarella reported fiscal year 2026 revenue of $390.7 million, with IoT revenue growing approximately 50% year-over-year, driven by the adoption of edge AI across enterprise security, portable video, and new device categories. The company's IoT product roadmap spans its CV72, CV75, CV7 and N1 SoC families, which support AI inference, image signal processing, and video encoding on a single chip at power levels suited to edge deployment.

"This long-term agreement reinforces Hanwha's investment in intelligent vision solutions and AI technologies across our portfolio," said Kim Dong-seon, Senior Executive Vice President of Hanwha Group. "Combining Hanwha Vision's expertise in image processing, analytics, and cybersecurity with Ambarella's edge AI platform is designed to help our customers and their integration partners deploy a broader range of AI-driven applications tailored to their individual operational requirements."

"We are honored to enter into this long-term agreement with Hanwha, which represents one of the largest partnerships in Ambarella's history," said Dr. Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella. "This multi-generational partnership has the potential to accelerate the development and delivery of high-performance, AI-enabled products across multiple industries. We expect this agreement to drive substantial multi-year revenue growth consistent with our long-term financial model."

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 46 million AI SoC units, Ambarella's products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit .

Louis Gerhardy

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