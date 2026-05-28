Peloton Announces Participation In The Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the company's Investor Relations website: .
About Peloton Interactive, Inc.
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit
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