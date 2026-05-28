Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Invitation To Presentation Of The First Quarter 2026 Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldvik AS will publish its Q1 2026 quarterly update on 31 May 2026 at 16:00 CEST.

A webcast presentation of the Q1 2026 quarterly update will be held at 15:00 CEST (13:00 Icelandic time) on 1 June 2026.

CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Hjalti Hvítklett will present the Company's update.

The session will be held in English and conducted online. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The webcast can be accessed via the following link:

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Contacts:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.