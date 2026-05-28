Renown Capital Partners Leads Utilidata's $100M Series C

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth equity firm makes an investment to address one of the most pressing constraints in the AI race

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Capital Partners (“Renown”), a growth equity firm investing in the technologies reshaping the global energy system, announced today that it has completed a fund investment in Utilidata. This second tranche of investment, which included participation from existing investor Keyframe Capital, closes out the $100 million Series C round led by Renown.

As AI demand, electrification, and aging infrastructure all collide, the technologies that are best positioned to succeed will be those that help the energy system do more with what it already has. Utilidata is a clear example of what that looks like in practice.

The company's Karman platform, co-developed with NVIDIA, provides dynamic power orchestration for AI data centers. By embedding real-time visibility and control at the rack level, Karman enables operators to better utilize the power already available to them rather than waiting in line for new grid connections - which in major markets can take 5-7 years.

“Data center operators are hyperfocused on doing all they can to bring as much compute online as quickly as possible,” said James McIntyre, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Renown.“That's why we are so excited about Utilidata: a company with commercial-ready technology that can unlock compute capacity in a matter of months rather than years. It's a great expression of Renown's thesis, and we are proud to support the team at Utilidata as they help to unlock stranded compute within the industry.”

The Renown team has known Utilidata since 2019, beginning with the company's work in the utility market. That foundation is central to Renown's conviction. Karman was built for one of the toughest operating environments in the world: the electric grid, where technology needs to be fast, secure, reliable, and practical enough for typically risk-averse customers to adopt. Utilidata's earlier work focused on bringing AI-enabled intelligence to the edge of the grid, allowing utilities to react in real-time, on a localized level.

“What gives us conviction in Utilidata is not just the size of the data center opportunity but also the depth of the team's technical foundation,” said Hunter Horgan, Managing Director at Renown Capital Partners.“This is a group that has spent years solving power complexity at the edge of the grid. Data centers are now facing their own version of the same thing: more demand, more volatility, and more pressure on infrastructure that was not built for this level of complexity.”

“Renown has believed in Utilidata through multiple chapters of our growth,” said Josh Brumberger, CEO of Utilidata.“James, Hunter, and the team understand the technical depth behind Karman - but just as importantly, they understand the commercial opportunity in front of us. As we launch Karman into the data center market, Renown brings the energy expertise, strategic relationships, and long-term conviction that we look for in a partner.”

About Renown Capital Partners

Renown Capital Partners (“Renown”) is a specialized growth equity firm investing in technologies that address the growing complexity of the global energy system. Renown is a spinout of Moore Capital Management and is anchored by Moore and the Daily Mail and General Trust (“DMGT”).

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