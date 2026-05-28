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Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.30 Cash Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Dillard's, Inc.
Julie J. Guymon
501-376-5965
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