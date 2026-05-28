The Bahamas And Canada Set Ebola Travel Limits

MENAFN - The Rio Times) AMERICAS · EXPATS

Key Facts

- The measures: The Bahamas and Canada have set entry limits for travelers from the DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

- The Caribbean step: The Bahamas added screening and possible quarantine for arrivals who were in those countries within 30 days.

- The cause: The WHO declared the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

- No regional cases: No Ebola cases have been reported in the Bahamas, Canada or the United States.

- Latin American impact: The Bahamas is the first nation in the wider region to act, a marker travelers across it may watch.

The Bahamas and Canada have imposed temporary Ebola travel limits on people from three African countries, with the Caribbean nation becoming the first in the wider region to respond.

What the Two Countries Decided

Canada and the Bahamas announced the steps on May 26, according to Reuters. Both target travelers linked to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. The aim, officials said, is to lower the risk of the virus arriving.

Canada took the firmer line. It said residents of the three countries would be barred from entering for 90 days, with the measure starting midweek. Its public health agency added that citizens and residents returning from affected areas without symptoms must quarantine for 21 days from May 30.

The Bahamas took a lighter approach. Its restrictions took immediate effect for 30 days, subject to review by its health ministry. The government announced enhanced health screening and possible quarantine for foreigners who had been in the three countries within 30 days of arrival.

Why the Travel Limits Were Imposed

The trigger was a declaration by the World Health Organization. On May 17, it ruled that the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola spreading in the DR Congo and Uganda was a public health emergency of international concern. That is its highest level of alert.

The outbreak has grown since then. As of late May, health authorities in the DR Congo had reported more than 100 confirmed cases and over 1,000 suspected ones, with deaths in both categories. Most cases are in the country's east.

This strain is harder to treat than some others. There is no licensed vaccine or specific drug for the Bundibugyo virus, though early supportive care saves lives. That gap helps explain the caution abroad.

A Widening Global Response

The Bahamas and Canada are not alone. The United States acted first, barring non-citizens who had recently been in the three countries from entry, with measures that began on May 18. It is funneling returning Americans through three designated airports for screening.

Others have followed. Jordan and Bahrain suspended entry for travelers from the affected countries, and Thailand has tightened its rules. Within the region, neighbors of the DR Congo have halted some border crossings and flights.

Canada also tied its decision to the calendar. Its health agency cited the severity of the disease and the evolving situation, including the FIFA World Cup it is helping host in 2026. Large gatherings raise the stakes for any health scare.

What It Means for Travelers in the Region

For most people in Latin America and the Caribbean, the practical effect is small. The limits apply to recent travel to three specific countries, not to the region's residents broadly. No cases have been reported in the Bahamas, Canada or the United States.

Still, the Bahamas move is worth noting. As the first country in the wider region to act, it may signal how others weigh screening at their own borders. Travelers with recent African itineraries should check rules before flying.

The situation is moving quickly. Measures are time-limited and under review, so dates and details can change. Official health and foreign ministry advisories remain the best guide for anyone affected.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is affected by the travel limits?

People linked to recent travel to the DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan. Canada is barring residents of those countries for 90 days, while the Bahamas is screening and possibly quarantining arrivals who were there within 30 days.

Are there Ebola cases in the Americas?

No. No Ebola cases have been reported in the Bahamas, Canada or the United States. The measures are precautionary, aimed at lowering the risk of the virus arriving from the affected region.

What is the Bundibugyo virus?

It is a strain of Ebola. The WHO declared the current outbreak in the DR Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on May 17. There is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, though early supportive care helps.

How long do the measures last?

Canada's ban runs for 90 days and the Bahamas' restrictions for 30 days, subject to review. Both are temporary, and authorities have said the rules may change as the situation develops.

Should travelers in the region worry?

For most, the direct effect is limited, since the rules target recent travel to three specific countries. Anyone with such an itinerary should check official advisories, as measures are being updated frequently.

Connected Coverage

For more on travel and living in the region, see our reports on Brazil's new online visa rules and Rio's new direct international flights.

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