MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Granting of Stock Options

May 28, 2026 12:37 PM EDT | Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,210,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

The Options were granted on May 28, 2026 and have a term of three years and vest on the day of the grant with the exception of 50,000 which shall vest in 12 months from the grant date. The Options may be exercised at a price of $2.55 per Common Share.

The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, which was most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 23, 2026.

The Stock Options and any common shares of the Company issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant of the Stock Options.

About the Hat Project

The Hat Project is a polymetallic copper-gold-cobalt-scandium project located in northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a porphyry-style mineralized system and has been the subject of extensive drilling, geological modelling, metallurgical work, and technical studies. Doubleview continues to advance the Hat Project through exploration, technical evaluation, metallurgical test work, and environmental baseline programs.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President & Chief Executive Officer