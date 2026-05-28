MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NuGen Medical Devices Files Patent for Dual Spring Technology Enhancing Needle-Free Injection Performance

May 28, 2026 1:43 PM EDT | Source: NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (" NuGen " or the " Company "), a leader in needle free drug delivery, today announced the filing of a new patent application (Reference No. P105204NL) covering a new fluid injection technology designed to optimize pressure profiles in needle-free drug delivery systems.

The new technology enables a controlled, multi-phase injection profile that delivers the high pressure needed for reliable skin penetration, followed by a lower, more comfortable delivery phase. This approach is intended to improve both clinical consistency and patient comfort-two important factors influencing adoption of needle-free systems.

This patent is an important milestone for the Company as it expands its intellectual property portfolio and strengthens its position as an innovator in the needle free drug delivery industry.

Solving a Long-Standing Challenge in Needle Free Delivery

Traditional needle free injectors rely on a single actuator to generate the pressure required for injection. This limits the ability to fine tune the injection profile and often forces manufacturers to choose between higher pressure for performance or lower pressure for comfort.

NuGen's patent pending design introduces a second actuator, allowing the pressure curve to be shaped more precisely. This enables:

A strong initial "piercing phase" for consistent skin penetration; and A gentler "delivery phase" to reduce discomfort and tissue trauma.

This dual phase approach is intended to support a broader range of patients and injection scenarios without requiring multiple device variants.

Ex-Vivo Testing Demonstrates Strong Performance

NuGen recently completed ex-vivo testing in partnership with Crux Product Design Ltd.,

evaluating injection performance in human tissue samples. Imaging analysis using μCT showed that the Company's needle-free injections achieved delivery depths comparable to conventional needle-based injections, within a range consistent with clinically relevant subcutaneous drug delivery.

These validation results are an important milestone," said Nicky Canton, Chief Operating Officer of NuGen Medical Devices. "They demonstrate that our advanced pressure-profile technology can deliver clinically meaningful performance in human tissue, giving us strong confidence as we advance our next-generation platforms."

Integration Across Next-Generation Platform

The new technology is expected to play a central role across NuGen's upcoming product pipeline, including:

InsuJet V6 platform, designed to improve usability and clinical performance Refill platform, aimed at simplifying daily use through cartridge-based delivery Prefilled nozzle (PFN) platform, supporting pharmaceutical partnerships and biologic drug delivery

The innovation builds on NuGen's broader strategy to evolve from a device-focused company into an integrated drug-delivery platform provider.

Strengthening NuGen's Intellectual Property and R&D Pipeline

The patent filing expands NuGen's intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the Company's long-term competitive positioning in the needle-free drug delivery market. It also aligns with NuGen's R&D roadmap, which focuses on improving clinical performance, enhancing patient experience, and enabling pharmaceutical collaborations.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJetTM system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

Websites: insujet | insujet | nugenmd



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