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Christina Frendo
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate in Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Christina Frendo is a PhD candidate studying climate finance and just energy transitions in Colombia and Indonesia.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
- 2020 Queen's University, Master of Arts, Geography and Planning 2018 Carleton University, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science
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