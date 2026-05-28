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Christina Frendo

Christina Frendo


2026-05-28 03:08:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Profile Articles

Christina Frendo is a PhD candidate studying climate finance and just energy transitions in Colombia and Indonesia.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate in Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Education
  • 2020 Queen's University, Master of Arts, Geography and Planning
  • 2018 Carleton University, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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