Uavs Strike Russian Military Base On Sea Of Azov Coast

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 413th Unmanned Systems Force Regiment reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

The strike was carried out in the village of Bezimenne, which has been occupied by Russian forces since 2014.

The military emphasized that the enemy deliberately established a base on the territory of the former“Zironka” children's camp on the coast of the Azov Sea, using civilian infrastructure to camouflage the military facility.

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“This is the second strike on targets belonging to the 9th Mechanized Brigade carried out by 'Raid' operators. Earlier in May, they struck the brigade's command post in the temporarily occupied town of Pokrovsk,” the Unmanned Systems Force reported.

The military also noted that“even earlier, in April, 'Raid' struck the temporary deployment site of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, which serves as the 'core' of the Russian Armed Forces' 29th Combined Arms Army.”

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As the military emphasized, the systematic destruction of enemy bases, command posts, and concentration areas weakens their ability to plan and carry out offensive operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the 413th Unmanned Systems Force“Raid” Regiment struck a number of telecommunications infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian invaders at a considerable distance from the line of contact in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Illustrative photo