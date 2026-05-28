National Guard Demonstrates Construction Of Defense System In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“The 'Khartia' Corps, together with other units of the Defense Forces, is building a deep-echeloned defense in the Kharkiv direction in accordance with the Commander-in-Chief's order. This involves creating extensive systems of trenches and foxholes, setting up anti-tank ditches and a network of non-explosive obstacles, and constructing dugouts and other fortification elements," the statement reads.

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The press service noted that“Khartia,” along with other units of the Joint Forces Operation, halted the Russian advance into the Kharkiv region in the summer of 2024 and has been steadily recapturing occupied territories ever since. From the liberation of the forest areas north of Kharkiv in 2024–2025 to the Kupiansk counteroffensive in 2025–2026,“Khartia” has demonstrated a new quality of the Ukrainian military: strong, technologically advanced, valuing human life, and capable of reclaiming Ukrainian territories.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the day before that during a defense meeting, the situation in the Kharkiv region was discussed, primarily the Kupiansk direction, as well as in the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia direction.