DM Fedorov Meets With U.S. Congressmen To Discuss Air Defense, Tech Partnership, PURL

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov shared details of the meeting on Facebook.

According to the minister,“ballistic missiles remain one of the biggest challenges for protecting Ukraine's skies. That is why it is critically important to continue supplying PAC-2 GEM-T and PAC-3 missiles, as well as further developing the PURL mechanism. Through the PURL initiative, Ukraine secures over 90% of its anti-ballistic capabilities.”

Fedorov also presented the results Ukraine has achieved on the battlefield.

“We are strengthening air defense, continuing to destroy the enemy on the front line, and striking Russian logistics and the economy. In the air domain, we are increasing interception rates, scaling up 'small-scale' air defense systems and interceptor drones, and adapting solutions to new types of Russian missiles and tactics,” he said.

“On the ground, we are seizing the initiative, disrupting Russian logistics, expanding middle-strike capabilities and technological solutions to deter the enemy. In the economic domain, Ukrainian forces continue deep strikes against facilities that enable Russia to wage and finance the war,” the minister added.

The parties also focused on developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine is already testing partner technologies under real conditions of modern warfare and helping quickly identify solutions that genuinely work on the battlefield.

“At the same time, we are training AI models using unique combat data, opening a new level of cooperation and scaling effective defense tech solutions,” he said.

“Under the President's directive, we continue to systematically degrade the enemy across all domains – Air, Land, and Economy. Our goal is to ensure that every partner decision delivers maximum results exactly where they are needed most,” Fedorov stressed.

DM: Ukraine is launching“logistical lockdown” against Russian forces, with more mid-range strikes

He also thanked the United States for its continued support of Ukraine.

“We are continuing defense and technological cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's Defense Forces and end the war from a position of strength,” the minister emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, during a meeting with Congressmen Blumenthal and Himes.

Photo: Fedorov / Telegram