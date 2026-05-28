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Netherlands Extends Patriot Deployment In Poland To Protect Ukraine Aid Logistics Hub

Netherlands Extends Patriot Deployment In Poland To Protect Ukraine Aid Logistics Hub


2026-05-28 03:07:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius announced the decision on the social media platform X.

“Good to report that we are extending our Patriot air defense in Poland by a maximum of six months. This keeps the logistical hub supporting Ukraine safe. The Netherlands stands ready if NATO and allies call upon us,” she wrote.

The mission was originally set to end in early June, but has now been extended for an additional six months.

Read also: Netherlands delivers over 60 pickup trucks, advanced drone systems to Ukrain

The logistics hub in Poland is part of NATO's Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) program.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is gradually gaining an advantage over Russia thanks to drone warfare.

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