UK's Starmer Defends His Government Against Blair Criticism
Starmer, who is battling some of the worst popularity ratings of any leader, said while he welcomed debate on "policy and ideas", he disagreed with Blair's assessment of the government's record almost two years into power.
"I don't agree that the policy choices of this government weren't the right policy choices, given what we inherited," he told reporters.
"(It's a) very different situation in 2024 to 1997; and dealing with what we had to turn around, the policy choices were vindicated by them, because those changes have happened," Starmer said.
He listed better relations with the European Union, stabilising the economy and reducing waiting times for the country's public health service as his government's achievements, pressing home his oft-repeated message that he is not planning to step down despite calls from some in the party. Blair's comments have done little to settle emotions in Labour, with the two potential contenders to replace Starmer - Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and former health minister Wes Streeting - also rejecting his critique.
On Wednesday, Burnham and Streeting both said Blair had failed to grasp how inequality in Britain was driving new voting habits, such as the rising popularity of the populist Reform UK party and the left-leaning Green Party. Since suffering large defeats in local elections and votes to the Scottish and Welsh assemblies earlier this month, Starmer has faced the biggest challenge yet to his authority, with dozens of Labour lawmakers calling on him to step aside.
He has pledged to fight on and prove his critics wrong by delivering the "change" he promised when Labour won a landslide election victory in 2024.
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