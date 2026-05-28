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Mother's Recipe Celebrates Indian Traditions In A New Campaign For Its Iconic Pickle Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th May 2026: Mother's Recipe has launched a new national campaign for its iconic pickle range and unveiled a new identity for the portfolio, marking the first such change since the range was introduced. For the first time ever, the brand's iconic pickle range is being presented through a new visual language, opening a new chapter for the portfolio.
At the centre of the campaign is a simple thought. Pickle may be made differently across homes and regions, but mother's love behind it feels familiar everywhere. The film places mothers at the heart of the story and follows the journey of the pickle making process through different homes across India, where it is prepared in regionally distinct ways before arriving at the family table. It is here that Mother's Recipe emerges as the common thread that ties together these many expressions of love, home, and flavour.
Visually, the campaign draws inspiration from the authentic rituals of pickle-making in Indian homes. From the careful selection of raw mangoes to a mother's hands that slice, dry, spice, and preserve, the film unfolds through moments that feel universally familiar across regions, while still retaining the distinct character of each tradition. The campaign is designed to celebrate the richness of India's pickle traditions through imagery that is authentic, rooted and recognisable, while giving the brand a more relevant and emotionally resonant expression.
The film's music is deeply inspired by the richness of traditional Indian melodies and folk textures, creating a soundscape that feels rooted, warm, and emotionally familiar. Blending authentic Indian instrumentation with a light, playful rhythm, the track mirrors the everyday joy and affection woven into the ritual of pickle-making across homes in India. While nostalgic at its core, the music carries a contemporary energy that makes the narrative feel fresh and engaging, culminating in Mother's Recipe's iconic flute melody that leaves behind a lasting sense of comfort and recall.
The campaign also marks a shift in how the Mother's Recipe pickle range is being expressed in the market. It moves beyond product communication into a broader brand story shaped by memory, regional mothers and the emotional place maa and pickles continues to hold in Indian homes. In doing so, it brings a more contemporary voice to the category while staying close to the familiarity that has made Mother's Recipe a trusted name across generations.
Alongside the campaign, Mother's Recipe has introduced a new identity for its pickle range. This visual refresh marks a significant moment in the journey of the range. The new identity reflects the warmth and authenticity of pickles crafted by a mother's hands, brought alive through thoughtfully embedded regional details. From regional bangles worn by mothers to label palettes inspired by the rich hues of traditional sarees, and brass utensils reminiscent of age-old kitchens, every element has been designed to celebrate the cultural roots and homemade essence of pickle-making across India. Further strengthening this regional connection, all 64 pickle variants now feature their names in regional languages on the labels, making the packaging feel more personal, familiar, and rooted in local food traditions.
The design direction draws from Swaad Mamta Ka, regional traditions, and a contemporary take on Indian aesthetics. Rooted in tradition yet expressed through modern design, the packaging brings alive regional cues and familiar kitchen elements to strengthen the connection between pack, place, and taste.
Speaking on the launch of the integrated 360-degree campaign, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Desai Foods Pvt. Ltd.,“For generations, Mother's Recipe pickles have stood for authenticity, nostalgia, and the unmistakable flavours of mother's love. As we unveil our refreshed identity, the new campaign celebrates the deeply personal and regional rituals of pickle-making across India - where every mother brings her own love, care, and signature touch to the recipe. Through this campaign, we wanted to capture that rich diversity of authentic regional flavours and bring alive the emotion of 'Swaad Mamta ka' that Mother's Recipe has always represented.”
Vihar Patkar, Group Creative Director, 82.5 communications pvt ltd (WPP Group) added,“This was a rare opportunity to revisit how the Mother's Recipe pickle range shows up, both visually and emotionally. The creative thought was to build from a truth that is deeply familiar across India, that while every home may make pickle differently, the love, patience and care behind it remain universal. That gave us a campaign rooted in memory, while the new packaging gave the portfolio a stronger and more contemporary identity in market.”
The campaign is being amplified across digital, television, out of home, in store and on ground consumer touchpoints, with visibility planned across key markets including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR and the North East. Together, the film and the packaging create a more cohesive brand world for the range across platforms.
For Mother's Recipe, the combined launch of the campaign and the new packaging marks a deliberate step in carrying forward a well-loved range in a way that feels sharper, more visible and more contemporary, while remaining true to the emotional role the category has always played in Indian kitchens.
The new Mother's Recipe pickle campaign is being rolled out nationally, with the new pickle range identity being introduced across markets in line with product availability.
About Mother's Recipe
Mother's Recipe, owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, is one of India's most trusted food brands known for its authentic taste and traditional recipes. The brand offers an extensive range of products, including pickles, pastes, ready-to-cook mixes, chutneys and papads. With a strong presence across modern trade, retail and e-commerce, Mother's Recipe products are also exported to over 60 countries. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda (Gujarat) follow the highest quality standards, ensuring that every product carries the same promise of purity and taste that generations have grown up with.
At the centre of the campaign is a simple thought. Pickle may be made differently across homes and regions, but mother's love behind it feels familiar everywhere. The film places mothers at the heart of the story and follows the journey of the pickle making process through different homes across India, where it is prepared in regionally distinct ways before arriving at the family table. It is here that Mother's Recipe emerges as the common thread that ties together these many expressions of love, home, and flavour.
Visually, the campaign draws inspiration from the authentic rituals of pickle-making in Indian homes. From the careful selection of raw mangoes to a mother's hands that slice, dry, spice, and preserve, the film unfolds through moments that feel universally familiar across regions, while still retaining the distinct character of each tradition. The campaign is designed to celebrate the richness of India's pickle traditions through imagery that is authentic, rooted and recognisable, while giving the brand a more relevant and emotionally resonant expression.
The film's music is deeply inspired by the richness of traditional Indian melodies and folk textures, creating a soundscape that feels rooted, warm, and emotionally familiar. Blending authentic Indian instrumentation with a light, playful rhythm, the track mirrors the everyday joy and affection woven into the ritual of pickle-making across homes in India. While nostalgic at its core, the music carries a contemporary energy that makes the narrative feel fresh and engaging, culminating in Mother's Recipe's iconic flute melody that leaves behind a lasting sense of comfort and recall.
The campaign also marks a shift in how the Mother's Recipe pickle range is being expressed in the market. It moves beyond product communication into a broader brand story shaped by memory, regional mothers and the emotional place maa and pickles continues to hold in Indian homes. In doing so, it brings a more contemporary voice to the category while staying close to the familiarity that has made Mother's Recipe a trusted name across generations.
Alongside the campaign, Mother's Recipe has introduced a new identity for its pickle range. This visual refresh marks a significant moment in the journey of the range. The new identity reflects the warmth and authenticity of pickles crafted by a mother's hands, brought alive through thoughtfully embedded regional details. From regional bangles worn by mothers to label palettes inspired by the rich hues of traditional sarees, and brass utensils reminiscent of age-old kitchens, every element has been designed to celebrate the cultural roots and homemade essence of pickle-making across India. Further strengthening this regional connection, all 64 pickle variants now feature their names in regional languages on the labels, making the packaging feel more personal, familiar, and rooted in local food traditions.
The design direction draws from Swaad Mamta Ka, regional traditions, and a contemporary take on Indian aesthetics. Rooted in tradition yet expressed through modern design, the packaging brings alive regional cues and familiar kitchen elements to strengthen the connection between pack, place, and taste.
Speaking on the launch of the integrated 360-degree campaign, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Desai Foods Pvt. Ltd.,“For generations, Mother's Recipe pickles have stood for authenticity, nostalgia, and the unmistakable flavours of mother's love. As we unveil our refreshed identity, the new campaign celebrates the deeply personal and regional rituals of pickle-making across India - where every mother brings her own love, care, and signature touch to the recipe. Through this campaign, we wanted to capture that rich diversity of authentic regional flavours and bring alive the emotion of 'Swaad Mamta ka' that Mother's Recipe has always represented.”
Vihar Patkar, Group Creative Director, 82.5 communications pvt ltd (WPP Group) added,“This was a rare opportunity to revisit how the Mother's Recipe pickle range shows up, both visually and emotionally. The creative thought was to build from a truth that is deeply familiar across India, that while every home may make pickle differently, the love, patience and care behind it remain universal. That gave us a campaign rooted in memory, while the new packaging gave the portfolio a stronger and more contemporary identity in market.”
The campaign is being amplified across digital, television, out of home, in store and on ground consumer touchpoints, with visibility planned across key markets including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR and the North East. Together, the film and the packaging create a more cohesive brand world for the range across platforms.
For Mother's Recipe, the combined launch of the campaign and the new packaging marks a deliberate step in carrying forward a well-loved range in a way that feels sharper, more visible and more contemporary, while remaining true to the emotional role the category has always played in Indian kitchens.
The new Mother's Recipe pickle campaign is being rolled out nationally, with the new pickle range identity being introduced across markets in line with product availability.
About Mother's Recipe
Mother's Recipe, owned by Desai Foods Private Limited, is one of India's most trusted food brands known for its authentic taste and traditional recipes. The brand offers an extensive range of products, including pickles, pastes, ready-to-cook mixes, chutneys and papads. With a strong presence across modern trade, retail and e-commerce, Mother's Recipe products are also exported to over 60 countries. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune, Kolkata and Bharoda (Gujarat) follow the highest quality standards, ensuring that every product carries the same promise of purity and taste that generations have grown up with.
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