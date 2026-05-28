FG Communities Completes Acquisition Of Mobile Home Community In Myrtle Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition expands Myrtle Beach portfolio to three properties

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of a 93-homesite manufactured housing community located in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Situated along South Carolina's iconic Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one of the Southeast's most dynamic and fastest-growing coastal cities. The community places residents just minutes from the beach and Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Myrtle Beach has ranked among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States for several consecutive years. The Myrtle Beach-Conway metropolitan area has seen population growth fueled by a warm coastal climate, a robust tourism economy, and a strong influx of retirees, remote workers, and young families seeking an exceptional quality of life. With demand for housing significantly outpacing supply, the need for quality affordable housing in the area has never been greater. This community offers residents an affordable place to proudly call home in one of America's most desirable coastal destinations.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said,“Myrtle Beach is an area we know well. We're excited to expand our portfolio there and look forward to improving and operating the community for the residents who call it home."

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 87 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

...



Source:

FG Communities