Guidepoint Qsight Launches Medical Aesthetics Patient Journey Analytics Product

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Analyzes rates of cross-purchasing between medical aesthetic procedures, treatments, and products

Identifies which categories and treatments have strong affinities, and how these relate over time

Enables manufacturers to promote high-affinity combinations Tracks trends back to 2018, identifies shifts in patient preferences

Medical Aesthetics data and intelligence provider Guidepoint Qsight today announced the launch of its new Cross-Purchasing Dashboard, an analytical tool to help practices and manufacturers better understand patient consumption patterns. Based on Guidepoint Qsight's proprietary transaction data, the dashboard provides graphic visualization of cross-purchasing metrics such as basket analysis, repeat purchasing trends and insights measured against products/categories, cohorts (age group, practice type, geographic region), and time range (months, quarters).

“Qsight's Cross-Purchasing Dashboard provides the aesthetics industry with a level of insight not previously available. Historically, much of the understanding around patient behavior and treatment pairing was anecdotal or intuition-based, largely due to lack of good data and information at scale. Our new dashboard connects these dots with real data,” noted Erik Haines, Managing Director of Guidepoint Qsight.“For example, at the start of 2018, 20 percent of neurotoxin procedures in medical aesthetics practices were performed alongside a dermal filler treatment; by early 2026, this share had declined to 13 percent, indicating a weakening association between two categories traditionally adjacent to each other.”

The Cross-Purchasing Dashboard compares affinities between categories and product lines. Sample insights from the Cross-Purchasing Dashboard might therefore include:



Percentage of neurotoxin visits that included a dermal filler procedure (including brand-level comparisons)

Percentage of mechanical microneedling visits that included a professional-grade skincare purchase

Percentage of neurotoxin visits followed by a repeat procedure within a month/year/same visit

Strategic brand partnerships and promotional bundling opportunities Measurement of cross-purchasing rates to track the impact of cross-promotional marketing campaigns

The Qsight Cross-Purchasing Dashboard also analyzes industry trends on which treatments and brands patients are purchasing and in what combinations over time, helping practices and manufacturers stay ahead of changing preferences.

“The dashboard has allowed us to see, for example, that neurotoxins have been a gateway treatment into aesthetics. Based on transaction data from the past two years, neurotoxin procedures are responsible for about a third of all first-time non-surgical aesthetic patient visits,” said Erika Sheyn, SVP of Aesthetics at Guidepoint Qsight.“As the industry continues to grow, Qsight's Cross-Purchasing Dashboard will provide manufacturers valuable guidance to better and more quickly understand patients' evolving relationship with medical aesthetics, while helping marketers to more accurately target their audiences.”

For more information on the Qsight Cross-Purchasing Dashboard, please visit: products/cross-purchasing/.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Guidepoint Qsight is a leading provider of data intelligence, insights, and analytics for the Medical Aesthetics and MedTech industries. Delivering real-time, granular visibility into market dynamics, patient behavior, treatment adoption, and competitive performance, Qsight leverages primary data alongside billions of verified transactions from practices and healthcare facilities to power a wide range of strategic initiatives. Qsight's robust analytics enable manufacturers, investors, and healthcare decision-makers to anticipate trends, refine go-to-market strategies, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Learn more at guidepoint.





CONTACT: Meir Kahtan Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC...