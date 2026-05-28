Jennifer Lopez Welled Up For Two Months Courtesy Her Twins

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shared that she has been "crying for two months" about her twins' graduation.

The actress has 18-year-old Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and she has been feeling emotional every time she thinks about the fact their school days are almost over, reports 'Female First UK'.

She said on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live',“Tomorrow, one of them graduates. Don't talk about it 'cos we start crying. I've been crying for two months (sic)”.

As per 'Female First UK', the 56-year-old star was particularly emotional when it came to write messages about her children for their yearbooks.

She wrote,“When I tell you, the tears... two days it took me to write those things”. And in the next few months, Max and Emme will be flying the nest to attend different colleges.

She said,“It's fine. I want them to be happy, go where they want to go, and do what they want to do”.

Despite her fame, Jennifer insisted she will be hands-on when it comes to moving her kids into their dorms.

Asked if she will move them in herself, she said,“Absolutely. Oh, yeah. I do all the things”. But the actress hopes the pair won't want to stay on campus for too long.

She quipped,“We're going to pack up their rooms here, and they're going to take all of the things that they want to take to their dorm. And then they're gonna realise that their dorms are too small and they're gonna miss home, I hope, and want to come back real soon. That's my plan”.

However, Jennifer ultimately just wants to see her children be happy and go out into the world to live their dreams.