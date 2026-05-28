UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Iranian Attacks On Kuwait

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The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms terrorist drone and missile attacks by Iran targeting the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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Earlier today, the Kuwait army announced that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, but did not say where they were coming from.

The army stated that any sounds of explosions heard in the country were the result of air-defence systems intercepting threats, and urged people to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the authorities.

The statement came after US strikes on what Washington said was an Iranian drone operation threatening US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran confirmed the US attack and said it had targeted a US air base at 4.50am (0120 GMT) after what it described as an early morning US strike near Bandar Abbas airport. It did not say where the base was.

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