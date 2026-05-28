Dubai Property Market Enters Mature Phase As Demand Stays Strong, Rents Stabilise

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's real estate market is entering a more mature phase of growth, with strong underlying demand balanced by early signs of stabilisation in rents and increased supply across segments.

Industry experts say the shift reflects a transition from the post-pandemic boom to a more measured cycle.“The current scenario should not be seen as a broad slowdown but a transition from a post-pandemic expansion to a mature and selective growth phase,” said Sankey Prasad, a real estate industry veteran and founder of Sterling Ark.

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Despite geopolitical uncertainty, investor appetite remains firm. Dubai Land Department data showed property transaction values reached Dh252 billion in the first quarter of 2026, with investments crossing Dh173 billion and foreign investment rising 26 per cent, pointing to continued inflows of global capital. Prasad noted that“the fundamentals, such as expat migration, business expansion, tourist interest, and international capital allocation, are still strong and supportive.” Colliers Middle East data underscores the scale of supply entering the market. Apartment deliveries exceeded 10,000 units for the second consecutive month, while around 1,900 villas were handed over in the first quarter. The pipeline remains substantial, with approximately 65,000 apartments and 12,500 villas scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, although some spillover into later periods is expected.

As supply increases, rental growth has begun to moderate. Average apartment rents rose by 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q1 2026, while villa rents remained largely flat, reflecting a market where tenants are becoming more price-sensitive and selective. Echoing this trend, Prasad said:“For the first time since H1 2021, rent stayed nearly unchanged quarter-on-quarter... which means that the phase of steep rental escalation is starting to moderate.”

Concerns around oversupply, however, remain nuanced.“The oversupply narrative in Dubai is often being painted with too broad a brush,” Prasad said, adding that supply-demand dynamics vary significantly by location and asset quality. While some mid-market residential areas may face slower absorption, prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina continue to see resilient demand from long-term investors.

In the sales market, prices continue to edge upwards, albeit at a slower pace. Residential price gains remain modest across both off-plan and secondary markets, while transaction volumes for completed units have softened in recent months. Off-plan activity remains closely tied to new project launches and registration timelines.

The office segment has emerged as a standout performer, underpinned by tight availability of Grade A stock. Demand has remained strong as global companies deepen their presence in Dubai.“Office absorption in Dubai has been continuously strong... demonstrating that global companies are choosing Dubai as their regional command-and-control hub,” Prasad said. Nearly all transactions in Q1 were for smaller spaces, reflecting robust activity from SMEs and new market entrants.

The sustained pace of development is also attracting new platforms targeting large-scale projects. Sterling Ark, recently launched after acquiring the former Colliers Project Leaders Middle East business, aims to provide project management and advisory services across the GCC. The firm is positioning itself to support a regional pipeline estimated at nearly $3 trillion in real estate and infrastructure developments.

Looking ahead, risks remain around potential oversupply in certain residential segments and geopolitical volatility. However, experts say Dubai's structural strengths - including policy stability, infrastructure investment and its role as a global business hub - are likely to support continued demand, even as the market shifts to a more disciplined, quality-driven growth phase.