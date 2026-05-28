Whatsapp Launches Temporary Channel Updates Feature

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp has officially launched a new feature called "Channel Status," allowing channel admins to share temporary updates that disappear after 24 hours.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature enables admins to post photos, videos, and text updates directly from channels, with the content appearing in the Status section under the Updates tab.

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Users will also be able to interact with the updates through likes or repost them to their own status feeds, helping boost channel visibility.

Meta said the feature is designed to help channel owners share quick announcements and urgent updates without overcrowding the main channel feed.

The rollout has begun gradually on Android and iOS and is expected to expand globally in the coming weeks.

