Targa Exploration (CSE: TEX): Chasing Multi-Million Ounce Gold Discoveries

Cameron shares the history of the company, its pivot from lithium and the current focus on gold discovery. He breaks down the potential of Opinaca, Targa's flagship asset in the James Bay region of Quebec, and the ongoing drill program at its El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Cameron explains the strategy and potential of exploration with no history versus mining with a proven history of exploration.

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Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's focus is on early-stage projects in premier mining jurisdictions with strong potential for making Tier 1 grass roots precious metals discoveries. Targa's principal asset is its Opinaca gold project in Quebec where wide-spread gold mineralization was recently discovered during a maiden drill campaign in 2025. A maiden drill program is also underway at Targa's El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina where visible gold was seen in the first drill hole.

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Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y |OTCQB: TRGEF ) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas

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