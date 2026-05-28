Visionwave Holdings (VWAV) Makes Major Eurosatory Push With Modular Autonomous Systems For Modern Warfare

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ), a top rated investment site for retail investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ), a developer of autonomous systems and AI-enabled battlefield perception technologies.

VisionWave Holdings has made double-digit gains on news today, currently trading at $5.85+0.77 (+15.09%).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) announced today that it plans to formally exhibit at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, marking the Company's first large-scale public presentation of its integrated expeditionary mobility and autonomous systems ecosystem.

Originally planned as a private off-site demonstration program, VisionWave has upgraded its participation to a full public exhibition presence at the entrance hall of Eurosatory following inbound inquiries from prospective international partners and defense organizations.

At Eurosatory 2026, VisionWave plans to present an integrated operational ecosystem built around the Company's VARAN(TM) autonomous ground platform and supporting autonomous systems architecture, including mobile counter-UAS capability, autonomous resupply, remote weapons integration, and passive battlefield perception technologies.

Rather than presenting standalone systems, VisionWave's focus at Eurosatory will center on a unified expeditionary operating concept designed to simplify deployment, reduce training overhead, minimize logistics burden, and provide field-serviceable autonomous capability for forward operations.

The Company's architecture is designed around several core operational principles:

One modular mobility platform supporting multiple mission profiles Common operator experience across integrated autonomous systems Reduced sustainment and deployment complexity Expeditionary field-serviceability without heavy infrastructure Open-system integration for rapid capability expansion Designed to support autonomous operation in degraded and contested environments

VisionWave believes this approach addresses a growing requirement among allied defense organizations for deployable autonomous systems capable of scaling operational capability without significantly increasing personnel, training, or sustainment demands.

The Company's Eurosatory presentation will include elements of its broader autonomous operating ecosystem, including:

The VARAN(TM) modular autonomous ground platform Integrated expeditionary mobility and resupply capability Counter-UAS interoperability and autonomous force-protection concepts Passive battlefield perception and navigation technologies Unified operational control and mission coordination architecture

Additional operational demonstrations and program updates will be presented during the exhibition and in private partner briefings.

Statement from Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and CEO

VisionWave at Eurosatory 2026

Dates: June 15-19, 2026 Location: Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, ZAC Paris Nord 2, 93420 Villepinte - France (Halls 4 - 5a - 5b - 6) Format: Public exhibition, live demonstrations, and technical briefings Hosted by: Doug Davis, Executive Chairman & CEO, alongside VisionWave senior leadership and program personnel Private partner briefings: Available by appointment during and surrounding exhibition hours NDA-based technical sessions available for qualified partners and defense organizations

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