Nathan Koh Interior Design Sees Rising Demand For Future-Ready Interiors In Johor Bahru

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nathan Koh Interior Design is seeing stronger interest in future-ready interiors as cross-border growth reshapes how homes and workplaces are planned in Johor Bahru.

The firm says office interior design is becoming more important for companies preparing for new business activity linked to Johor's closer connection with Singapore.

At the same time, demand for home interior design is being shaped by homeowners who want practical, long-lasting spaces that can support work, family life, and daily comfort.

Nathan Koh Interior Design also notes that living room design has become a key focus, as more households want shared spaces that feel polished while still working for everyday routines.

Cross-Border Connectivity Strengthens Johor Bahru's Outlook

Johor Bahru's growth is being supported by major cross-border projects. The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, or RTS Link, is expected to begin passenger service at the end of 2026, according to Singapore's Land Transport Authority.

The RTS Link is planned to serve up to 10,000 commuters per hour in each direction during peak periods. The journey between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore is expected to take about five minutes, according to the same source.

Malaysia's MRT Corp also states that the RTS Link is expected to carry about 40,000 passengers per day when it opens. The project is designed to offer an alternative route and help reduce congestion at immigration checkpoints between Malaysia and Singapore.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says this improved link is likely to influence how people think about homes, offices, and commercial interiors in Johor Bahru. Better connectivity can make the city more attractive to homeowners, business owners, and cross-border professionals.

Economic Plans Add to Market Confidence

Johor's outlook is also being shaped by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. Reuters reported in January 2025 that Malaysia and Singapore formalised an agreement to establish the zone to attract investment, ease movement of goods and people, and support business growth.

The report said the plan aims to draw 50 projects and create 20,000 skilled jobs within the first five years. It also noted that both countries would set up funds to support companies operating within the zone.

For Johor Bahru, these developments may create new needs across homes, workplaces, retail spaces, and service-based businesses. As companies expand and professionals relocate or spend more time in the city, interiors may need to serve more varied demands.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says this is where future-ready design becomes important. A home or office should not only look current when it is completed, but also remain useful as lifestyles, work habits, and business needs change.

Homes Are Being Designed for More Flexible Living

In residential spaces, homeowners are paying closer attention to layouts that support both private and shared activities. This can include open living areas, better storage, flexible work corners, improved lighting, and materials that can handle daily use.

Living rooms are especially important because they often serve several roles in one space. They may be used for family time, hosting guests, quiet work, children's activities, or rest after commuting.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says a future-ready home should balance comfort and function without feeling overdesigned. The goal is to create rooms that feel refined while still being easy to live in.

NKID provides home interior design in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and beyond. Its residential work focuses on interiors that blend elegance with everyday living and are tailored to how clients live.

Office Interiors Reflect Business Growth Needs

For businesses, Johor Bahru's cross-border growth may increase demand for offices that can support changing team structures, hybrid work, and client-facing operations. Companies may need spaces that include workstations, meeting rooms, private zones, discussion areas, and brand-led reception spaces.

Nathan Koh Interior Design says office planning should begin with how the business uses the space each day. A layout that works for a small team today may need to support more staff, more meetings, or more visitors in the future.

The firm's commercial interior design page states that NKID specialises in office interior design in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru. It describes Johor Bahru as a fast-growing business centre where many companies are scaling, and says it designs offices that are flexible and future-ready.

The same service includes consultation, space planning, layout design, concept design, 3D visualisation, and project delivery. These steps can help clients review how a space will function before renovation work begins.

Future-Ready Design Becomes a Practical Investment

Nathan Koh Interior Design says interiors should now be seen as long-term planning decisions, not just finishing work. For both homes and offices, design choices can affect comfort, productivity, movement, storage, maintenance, and the way people experience a space.

The firm says this is especially relevant in Johor Bahru as infrastructure and economic plans continue to strengthen the city's position. Better links with Singapore and new business activity may push more owners to think carefully about how their spaces are built for the next stage of growth.

About Nathan Koh Interior Design

Nathan Koh Interior Design is an interior design firm serving Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and other areas in Malaysia. The company provides residential, office, and commercial interior design services, including consultation, space planning, concept design, 3D visualisation, and project delivery.

NKID was founded in 2019 and is led by a team with more than 45 years of combined experience. The firm focuses on creating interiors that inspire, function, and endure.

Nathan Koh Interior Design

Lot 10, Imperia, Puteri Harbour, Persiaran Puteri Selatan, 79100 Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia

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