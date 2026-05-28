Amit Shah Inaugurates Maa Umiya Dham Hostel, Lauds Patidar Community

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the hostel for boys and girls at Maa Umiya Dham campus, managed by Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha, at Sola in Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel graced the event. On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to the Patidar community for establishing modern educational facilities for 1,600 students (boys and girls) in this prime location of the city. He remarked that the transformation brought about by the Patidar community within its society is truly remarkable, adding that the progress achieved by the Patidar community of Gujarat is unparalleled.

Shah on BJP Governance and National Security

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Union Home Minister further stated that following the victory in West Bengal, the BJP now governs nearly 80 per cent of the country's geographical area. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has firmly established that the future of the nation will be decided by its citizens, not by infiltrators. He further added that the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the SIR. He said that a Demography Change Commission has been constituted in the country to study unnatural changes in population ratios, examine the reasons behind such shifts, and implement corrective programmes wherever such changes are found to be linked to infiltration.

He further said that under BJP governance, the country has witnessed transformative changes in areas ranging from the economy to internal security. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively eradicated across the country over the past ten years.

Union Minister Lauds Patidar Community's Progress

He further added that the development of Gujarat and the progress of the Patidar community have advanced hand in hand, with the community making a significant contribution to the state's growth. He added that owing to its values of simplicity and an inclusive outlook, the Patidar community has earned widespread acceptance and respect across the country and abroad. Praising the community's spirit of sacrifice, penance, hard work, honesty, and patriotism, the Union Minister stated that Patidars today hold a prominent position in sectors such as agriculture, education, textiles, pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and real estate.

CM Bhupendra Patel Highlights Cultural Nationalism, Nation-Building

On the occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, who laid the foundation of cultural nationalism while harmoniously embracing both modernity and tradition. He stated that over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been realising the mantra of placing national interest above all through cultural nationalism and pride in the nation's rich heritage. He further added that under the leadership of Narendra Modi and during Amit Shah's tenure as Union Home Minister, India is emerging as a strong, secure, and globally trusted nation.

Congratulating everyone on the inauguration of the hostel building at Umiya Dham Sola, which he described as a centre of education, CM stated that the Prime Minister often says that a society that gives priority to education consistently progresses and attains new heights. He added that the Patidar community has successfully preserved its traditions while embracing education and modernity.

CM further stated that through the development of a grand temple, a student hostel, and a party plot together at the Umiya Dham campus in Sola by Umiya Mataji Sansthan, Unjha, a true confluence of faith, education, and social infrastructure will be created at the site. He said that this complex stands as a reflection of the transformative change that society and collective organisational strength can bring to the field of education. Expressing confidence, he stated that the hostel inaugurated today will serve as a source of new direction and inspiration for society.

CM said that the Patidar community has always remained committed to national service. He added that the community has made invaluable contributions not only to agriculture, but also to industry, education, cooperation, trade, and nation-building, all of which have played a key role in the country's development.

CM Patel Praises Amit Shah's Role as Home Minister

CM Patel said that Amit Shah is regarded as one of the country's most successful Home Ministers. He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Amit Shah, the Home Department has achieved several significant milestones in the areas of internal security, law and order, border management, and national unity through decisive measures such as the eradication of Naxalism and the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister also referred to the situation arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and called upon the people to follow and support the appeal made by the Prime Minister in the interest of the nation.

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitated donors of the institution and unveiled the Taam Patra (copper plate) and the Hundi (collection box for donation). (ANI)

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