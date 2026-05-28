Kiddefenwal Showcases First-Of-Its-Kind Fire Protection Solution For BESS At Interschutz And NFPA Conference And Expo -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--KiddeFenwal, the global leader in fire protection and safety controls, is spotlighting its pioneering, multi-layered solutions for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Interschutz and NFPA Conference and Expo, two of the industry's most prominent events. The focus reflects society's urgent need to mitigate fire hazards posed by BESS amidst their rapid adoption across the global energy sector.

While BESS have become vital pillars of 21st-century energy infrastructure, their reliance on lithium-ion batteries creates heightened risk of catastrophic thermal runaway events. KiddeFenwal innovations instantly detect and suppress fires that may lead to thermal runaway, ensuring BESS' safe operations and bringing the world closer to a reliable clean energy future.

At Interschutz and NFPA Conference and Expo, KiddeFenwal will showcase several world-class solutions and the enhanced, multi-layered protection they provide BESS applications when used in combination, an industry first. These systems include:

REL-iONTM – a comprehensive sensor platform that monitors and reports flammable gases, hydrogen, overheating, refrigerant and water leaks, air temperature and humidity changes and other early signs of corrosion and fire Air sampling detection for the earliest possible warning of smoke in its incipient stage AEGISTM– PHX and ARIESTM-SLX – fire alarm-suppression control units that trigger immediate suppression action Fluoro-KTM – a clean agent that rapidly reduces temperature, neutralizes flames at the source and stops cell-to-cell propagation without leaving harmful residue NATURATM IG-100 – an inert gas system utilizing eco-friendly Nitrogen that maintains an oxygen-deficient environment that cannot support combustion, preventing re-ignition

Research conducted at the University of Maryland over a multi-year period and controlled fire tests conducted in December 2025 show that when used in combination, these systems are most effective in quickly detecting and suppressing the initial flames of a fire, protecting costly equipment and maintaining an environment that enhances safety for first responders.

“The full promise of BESS as reliable and sustainable energy solutions can truly be unleashed when protected with highly sophisticated fire systems,” said Rekha Agrawal, CEO of KiddeFenwal.“Given our 100-plus years of industry leadership and culture that emphasizes across-the-board innovation, KiddeFenwal is advancing the pioneering fire prevention, detection and suppression systems needed for today's most forward-thinking energy storage companies worldwide.”

Fire industry professionals and other event attendees are welcome to visit KiddeFenwal at booth B07 in Hall 12 at Interschutz, taking place in Hanover, Germany from June 1-6 and booth #619 at the NFPA Conference and Expo, taking place in Las Vegas from June 22-24.

About KiddeFenwal

KiddeFenwal is a global leader in industrial and commercial fire suppression systems and safety controls. With a legacy spanning more than a century and the agility achieved as a standalone company, KiddeFenwal designs and delivers next-generation technologies that protect lives, livelihoods, critical infrastructure and even priceless museum artifacts. Its trusted brands, including Kidde Fire Systems, Kidde Fire Protection and Fenwal Controls, serve a wide range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing to marine, infrastructure and OEM applications. Headquartered in Ashland, Massachusetts, KiddeFenwal has a growing global presence across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, visit .

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