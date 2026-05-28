Motorola Faces Amazon Redirect Scrutiny Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Motorola has disabled a phone software behaviour that routed some Amazon Shopping app launches through web tracking links before opening the app, after users and technology researchers found affiliate referral codes being inserted into shopping sessions without clear notice.

The issue centred on Motorola's preinstalled Smart Feed and Moto App Launcher experience, which appeared to intercept launches of Amazon from the app drawer on certain devices. Instead of opening Amazon directly, affected phones briefly opened a browser, passed through a tracking path, and then redirected users back into the Amazon app with an affiliate tag attached.

Motorola has described the behaviour as unintended and said it corrected the routing configuration after the issue was identified. The company said the problem affected some users in the United States and caused an inconsistent experience when launching the Amazon Shopping app. It has not given a full technical explanation of how the configuration was introduced, who benefited from the affiliate tagging, or whether any commission was actually generated through the redirect chain.

The episode has sharpened concerns over preinstalled software on Android phones, particularly when launcher-level features are linked to advertising, recommendation, or monetisation systems. Unlike a browser extension or a shopping plug-in that users choose to install, Smart Feed was bundled into Motorola's software environment, giving many owners little reason to suspect that a routine tap on an app icon could be routed through third-party web infrastructure.

Testing shared by users indicated that the behaviour was not universal across all Motorola models. It was reported on premium foldable and flagship-class devices, including members of the Razr line, while some other Motorola handsets running similar software did not reproduce the same result. The trigger also appeared narrow: launching Amazon from the app drawer caused the redirect, while opening it from a home-screen shortcut could bypass the behaviour.

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Technical logs reviewed by users showed requests involving Device Native, a company whose marketing material describes on-device mobile advertising and personalisation technology. Motorola has said the affected app search and suggestion experience was developed with Device Native. Documentation referring to Motorola integration was publicly visible before being taken offline, raising further questions about the depth of the commercial and technical arrangement behind the launcher feature.

The redirect chain was reported to pass through a domain associated with a fashion-focused online identity before reaching Amazon. The affiliate code visible in the redirected session did not appear to match codes publicly used by that personality, leaving unclear whether the link was misconfigured, repurposed, or routed through an unrelated account. That uncertainty has fuelled user suspicion because affiliate systems can generate commissions when shoppers buy goods after entering through tagged links.

Affiliate marketing is common across websites, creator pages, price-comparison tools, and shopping guides. The controversy in Motorola's case stems from the absence of obvious user consent and the location of the intervention inside the phone's own launcher flow. A customer opening an already installed shopping app would normally expect the operating system to honour that action directly, not to insert an intermediary commercial path.

Security specialists have long warned that deeply embedded mobile software can become difficult for ordinary users to audit. System apps may hold privileges or persistence that third-party apps do not, and they are often presented as part of the basic device experience rather than optional commercial software. Even when a behaviour does not expose passwords or payment information, undisclosed tracking can undermine confidence in the device maker's stewardship of user intent.

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Motorola's response reduces the immediate risk for affected users, but the company still faces questions over governance of software updates, partner integrations, and quality checks for advertising-linked features. The episode arrives as phone makers seek new revenue streams from services, recommendations, lock-screen content, search integrations, and shopping partnerships, sometimes blurring the boundary between convenience features and monetisation.

Users who observed the redirect said disabling Smart Feed through the Android settings menu stopped the behaviour. More technical users also discussed removing or freezing the package with device-management tools, though such steps can affect normal software functions and may not be suitable for all owners. Motorola's fix means Amazon should now open directly on affected devices without requiring such manual intervention.

Amazon's affiliate programme generally relies on identifiable referral links created by publishers, creators, and participating partners. Those links are expected to be presented in a way that does not mislead shoppers about the path they are taking. Silent insertion into a native app launch sits in a more contentious area because the user is not knowingly clicking a recommendation, advertisement, or sponsored shopping link.