Français fr Le quatrième mois de mai le plus chaud en plus de 160 ans Original Read more: Le quatrième mois de mai le plus chaud en plus de 16

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is poised to record its fourth hottest month of May since 1864, according to the meteorlogical service MeteoSwiss. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland swelters amidst fourth hottest May since 1864 This content was published on May 28, 2026 - 11:48 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

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Temperatures have so far been 1.8 degrees Celcius above average. The spring season is also set to go down in the record books as historically dry.

The nationwide average daily temperature for May so far this year has been 10.7C, MeteoSwiss reported. The rainy period at the beginning of the month was not enough to compensate for the significant shortfall in rainfall since March.

In some regions, barely 40% of the average rainfall fell in May. Barring a huge surprise between now and Friday, this spring is likely to be one of the driest since measurements began in 1901.

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