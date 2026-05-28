Lords Hotels And Resorts Launches Lords Inn Katra Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India Lords Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of Lords Inn Katra, further strengthening the group's presence across India's prominent spiritual destinations. Strategically located near the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, the hotel offers convenient access for pilgrims as well as leisure travellers.

Lords Inn Katra, Jammu



Located in the heart of Katra, the hotel is designed to provide guests with a comfortable and enriching stay experience while reflecting the spiritual essence of the destination. The property features 45 well-appointed rooms, modern amenities, and thoughtfully curated hospitality services catering to both devotional and family travellers.



Commenting on the launch, Pushpendra Bansal, COO, said,“Katra, one of India's most prominent spiritual destinations, attracts millions of devotees and travellers every year. With Lords Inn Katra, we are pleased to strengthen our presence in the region and offer guests a comfortable stay experience backed by Lords' signature hospitality and service standards. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to welcoming travellers to the heart of Katra.”



Speaking on the development, Vikas Suri, Vice President – Lords Hotels & Resorts, said,“Spiritual tourism in India continues to witness strong and sustained growth, and Katra remains a key destination within this segment. Lords Inn Katra reflects our strategic focus on expanding across high-potential pilgrimage and leisure markets while delivering warm hospitality and enriching guest experiences.”



Kumar Roushan, Senior GM – Development & Pre-opening, added,“The launch of Lords Inn Katra marks another important milestone in strengthening our footprint in Jammu & Kashmir. We see significant growth potential in the region and remain committed to expanding our presence while creating quality hospitality experiences for travellers visiting these destinations.”



The hotel will feature dining options and guest facilities designed to offer comfort, convenience, and relaxation during the stay. The development is expected to address the growing demand for quality hospitality infrastructure in the region.



Katra continues to attract millions of devotees and tourists each year due to its religious significance and strong tourism connectivity, making it an important addition to the Lords Hotels & Resorts portfolio.



About Lords Hotels & Resorts

Lords Hotels & Resorts is one of India's leading mid-market hospitality chains, known for delivering exceptional guest experiences across leisure, business, and pilgrimage destinations in India and Nepal. With a growing portfolio of hotels, the brand continues to expand with a commitment to quality, affordability, and warm hospitality.