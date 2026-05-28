American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Promotes Texatron(TM) Fusion Platform, Expands Strategic Engagement With Defense And Energy Stakeholders

American Fusion(TM) management participated in strategic meetings and forums in Washington, D.C., focused on energy security, resilient infrastructure, and military power requirements. The company recently completed the structural frame for a 5-megawatt Texatron(TM) pre-production unit, an important step toward integrated system assembly and testing. American Fusion(TM) describes Texatron(TM) as a“Fusion Engine(TM)” platform, reflecting a commercial infrastructure approach rather than a laboratory-focused research model. The company is advancing multiple corporate initiatives, including anticipated Form 10 effectiveness, Rule 15c2-11 quotation eligibility efforts and a Frankfurt quotation application. Management says its long-term strategy centers on modular fusion systems designed for scalable deployment across industrial, commercial and grid-constrained applications.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTC: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is continuing to expand its presence within U.S. energy and defense discussions as the company advances development of its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) platform. According to a recent company update, management participated in a series of strategic meetings and industry forums in Washington, D.C., where resilient energy infrastructure and long-term power security were recurring themes ( ).

The meetings included engagements associated with the United States Energy Association and the Association of Defense Communities, organizations that frequently convene policymakers, infrastructure operators and defense-related stakeholders around issues tied to national energy...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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